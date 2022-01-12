Canada markets open in 7 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    21,274.81
    +202.49 (+0.96%)
     

  • S&P 500

    4,713.07
    +42.78 (+0.92%)
     

  • DOW

    36,252.02
    +183.15 (+0.51%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7961
    +0.0008 (+0.10%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    81.28
    +0.06 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-CAD

    53,574.75
    +441.89 (+0.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,014.76
    +20.34 (+2.05%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    1,819.80
    +1.30 (+0.07%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,194.00
    +22.85 (+1.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7460
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • NASDAQ futures

    15,874.00
    +43.00 (+0.27%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    18.41
    -0.99 (-5.10%)
     

  • FTSE

    7,491.37
    +46.12 (+0.62%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    28,765.66
    +543.18 (+1.92%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.7001
    +0.0008 (+0.11%)
     
CANADA WEEKLY BRIEF:

STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE MOST IMPORTANT CANADIAN BUSINESS AND FINANCE NEWS

Sign up for the Canada Weekly Brief and get all you need to know delivered right to your inbox

Just Eat Takeaway says Q4 orders up 14%, repeats 2022 forecasts

·2 min read
FILE PHOTO: A Just Eat delivery man rides his bicycle in Nice

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Just Eat Takeaway.com NV, Europe's largest meals delivery company, on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter order growth of 14% and maintained its financial forecasts for 2022.

In a trading update, the company said it delivered 273.7 million orders in the fourth quarter of 2021, up from 240.4 million in the same period a year earlier.

Takeaway has come under pressure from investors to sell operations including U.S. subsidiary Grubhub as the group is making losses, and the boost that meal delivery companies received from increased orders during the COVID-19 pandemic has begun to fade.

Takeaway did not release its profit and loss figures on Wednesday, but Chief Executive Officer Jitse Groen confirmed that the company's adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) had improved to a smaller loss than in the first half of 2021.

"We have markedly improved our adjusted EBITDA throughout the second half of 2021, and we will make further improvements this year," he said in a statement.

Takeaway is due to report its full earnings on March 2.

In the first half of 2021, the company reported an adjusted EBITDA loss of 190 million euros on revenue of 2.6 billion euros.

Takeaway's shares have fallen 11% so far in 2022, closing at 43.27 euros on Tuesday -- far below their all-time high above 109 euros in October 2020.

The company said it had 28.2 billion euros in gross transaction value (GTV), a common industry metric, at the low end of a 28-30 billion euro range. And it confirmed a target of GTV growth in the mid-teens for 2022, with EBITDA margin improving to a negative 0.6%-0.8%, from a negative 1.3% in 2021.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Subhranshu Sahu)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • France's OVHcloud picks up speed in Q1, on track for 2022 targets

    Citing a good commercial performance with strong customer gains, the cloud services provider posted a revenue of 187.2 million euros ($212.9 million) during September-November. "All of these factors allow us to confidently carry out our strategy in order to assert our European leadership, capitalise on the exponential growth of the cloud market and achieve our objectives throughout 2022," Chief Executive Officer Michel Paulin said in a statement. OVHcloud reiterated that it is expecting its revenue growth to come in the upper half of its initial target range of 10% to 15% and an adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) margin of around 40% in the 2022 fiscal year.

  • KKR's bid target TIM close to decision on new CEO, sources say

    MILAN (Reuters) -Telecom Italia (TIM) is moving closer to appointing a new chief executive, with General Manager Pietro Labriola tipped as frontrunner, four sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday. TIM, which faces a 10.8 billion euro ($12.24 billion) takeover approach from U.S. private equity investor KKR, has been without a CEO since November when Luigi Gubitosi stepped down following a string of profit warnings. TIM Chairman Salvatore Rossi has called a board meeting on Jan. 21 to appoint a new CEO after a group of five directors, including representatives of TIM's top investor Vivendi, asked him to speed up the process, one of the sources said.

  • Ian Greenberg, media executive and co-founder of Astral, dies at 79

    TORONTO — Ian Greenberg, the Montreal media mogul who alongside his brothers grew Astral Media into a radio and television powerhouse, has died at 79. Broadcast giant BCE Inc., where Greenberg served as a board member after the acquisition of his company, said he died Monday. No cause was given. "Canada has lost a business visionary and media legend, and we at Bell have lost a wise and affable colleague and friend," BCE chair Gordon Nixon said in a statement. Greenberg was remembered by friends

  • Dividend Investors: 3 of the Best Canadian ETFs to Buy for 2022

    If you're a Canadian dividend investor that prefers to utilize the advantages offered by ETFs, here are three of the best to buy for 2022 and beyond. The post Dividend Investors: 3 of the Best Canadian ETFs to Buy for 2022 appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Omicron surge puts the brakes on recovery of U.S. companies

    U.S. companies ranging from American Eagle to United Airlines are set for a tepid start to the year as the fast-spreading Omicron variant threatens to slow the fragile rebound in growth by exacerbating supply chain problems and labor shortages. The first signs of its impact on Corporate America is the hit to sales over the recent weeks seen by companies such as American Eagle Outfitters, Abercrombie & Fitch and Lululemon Athletica. "Time to perhaps buckle your seat-belts as a bumpy end to the fourth quarter and uncertainty surrounding supply chain and anniversarying stimulus impacts in the first quarter are likely to make the next few months volatile," MKM Partners analyst Roxanne Meyer said.

  • 2 TSX Stocks That Are Passive-Income Machines

    These two TSX dividend stocks deserve to be on your radar if you want to create a passive-income stream. The post 2 TSX Stocks That Are Passive-Income Machines appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Key events leading up to Rogers Communications' court hearing, CEO appointment

    Here is a timeline of the key events leading up to the Canadian telecom and media company's court battle based on various affidavits submitted in the Supreme Court of British Columbia and public statements. Sept. 15 - Former Rogers Chairman Edward Rogers and lead independent director John MacDonald speak on phone, where Edward says he has lost confidence in CEO Joe Natale and sees former CFO Tony Staffieri as his replacement. Sept. 18 - Natale tells MacDonald he (the CEO) inadvertently overhears a conversation in which Staffieri is discussing a secret plan plotted by Edward to shake up the company board and senior leadership.

  • China's factory gate inflation slows further after cooling measures

    China's factory-gate prices rose more slowly than expected in December after government measures to contain high raw material prices, official data showed on Wednesday, leaving room for easing monetary policy. Consumer price inflation also slowed last month as food prices fell, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said in a statement. The producer price index (PPI) climbed 10.3% from a year earlier, the data showed.

  • 3 Blue-Chip Dividend Stocks Canadians Can Buy in 2022

    Dividend-paying stocks such as Enbridge and TD Bank should be part of your income portfolio in 2022. The post 3 Blue-Chip Dividend Stocks Canadians Can Buy in 2022 appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Fed's Clarida to resign two weeks early amid trading controversy

    Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida, the second-in-command at the U.S. central bank who led its comprehensive monetary policy framework review, will resign on Jan. 14, the Fed said on Monday, leaving roughly two weeks before the end of his term. Clarida's resignation followed reports that he corrected his previous financial disclosure late last month to show he sold a stock fund and then swiftly repurchased it shortly before the Fed announced a barrage of rescue programs to stem the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. His term was set to expire on Jan. 31, and U.S. President Joe Biden has nominated Fed Governor Lael Brainard to take his spot on the Fed's board.

  • California governor proposes tax cuts, expanded health care

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — With state revenues at an all-time high, California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday proposed a budget that would cut taxes while also promising to pay the health care expenses of all of the state's low-income adults who are living in the country illegally. It will cost state taxpayers about $2.2 billion per year to cover the cost of health care for the state's low-income immigrants. Meanwhile, Newsom's tax cuts would reduce revenue by more than $6.5 billion. But the numbers

  • Fed's Mester would back March rate hike to fight inflation

    (Reuters) -The Federal Reserve may need to raise interest rates at least three times this year and begin running down its balance sheet to respond to a tight labor market and inflation that is persistently high and more broad-based, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said on Tuesday. "If the economy in March looks like it does today and the outlook is similar ... then I would support moving the funds rate up at that meeting and starting to move back from some of the extraordinary accommodation we needed earlier in the pandemic," Mester said during an interview with Bloomberg TV. Final decisions on monetary policy will depend on what is happening with the economy and be based on how the coronavirus pandemic plays out, Mester said.

  • Why Did TransAlta Renewables Drop 10% Tuesday?

    TransAlta Renewables (TSX:RNW) saw shares fall after announcing it will have to replace 50 of its wind turbines at its Kent Hills facilities. The post Why Did TransAlta Renewables Drop 10% Tuesday? appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • US shoppers find some groceries scarce due to virus, weather

    Benjamin Whitely headed to a Safeway supermarket in Washington D.C. on Tuesday to grab some items for dinner. But he was disappointed to find the vegetable bins barren and a sparse selection of turkey, chicken and milk. “Seems like I missed out on everything,” Whitely, 67, said. “I’m going to have to hunt around for stuff now.” Shortages at U.S. grocery stores have grown more acute in recent weeks as new problems — like the fast-spreading omicron variant and severe weather — have piled on to the

  • Germany blames Malaysian owner for shipyard bankruptcy

    BERLIN (AP) — Germany is blaming the collapse of a shipyard business on its Malaysia-based owner Genting Group, saying the conglomerate refused to contribute to a government bailout plan. The MV Werften shipyard in northeastern Germany, which Genting bought in 2016, filed for bankruptcy protection Monday after getting into financial difficulties over the construction of a massive cruise liner. The German government had earlier said it was willing to discuss a 600 million-euro ($678 million) bail

  • Braxia Scientific Announces Closing of CAD$3 Million Private Placement

    Braxia Scientific Corp. (the "Company" or "Braxia"), (CSE: BRAX) (FWB: 4960), a medical research company with clinics providing innovative psychedelic treatments for persons with depression and related disorders, is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced private placement of its common shares ("Common Shares") and warrants to purchase Common Shares ("Warrants") with institutional investors for gross proceeds of approximately CAD$3 million (the "Private Placement").

  • Volkswagen CFO expects inflation to ease and chip shortage to drag on - WSJ

    The German carmaker was well-hedged against inflation, Antlitz told the Journal https://www.wsj.com/articles/vw-finance-chief-expects-inflation-to-ease-and-chip-shortage-to-drag-on-11641843428?mod=latest_headlines on Monday, adding that the company had mitigated the impact of raw material and component price increases through rigorous cost-cutting. According to the report, he said the current high inflation will be temporary, but the company would continue to struggle with a tight supply of chips throughout the year.

  • Is This Cheap Stock Too Cheap to Ignore?

    Saputo (TSX:SAP) looks like a cheap stock going into 2022. The post Is This Cheap Stock Too Cheap to Ignore? appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Heathrow hit by Omicron cancellations in December

    LONDON (Reuters) -Britain's biggest airport Heathrow handled 19.4 million passengers in 2021, less than one quarter of pre-pandemic levels and lower than 2020, after Omicron sparked a run of cancellations in December. The airport to the west of London said on Tuesday that at least 600,000 passengers cancelled travel plans from Heathrow in December as new travel restrictions came into force. Britain's airports have been buffeted through the pandemic by waves of infections and travel restrictions that were introduced often at short notice, requiring passengers to take expensive tests or isolate to avoid spreading the virus.

  • Tokyo bourse to keep most firms on new 'prime' market

    Nearly 85% of the companies listed on the top section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange will be permitted on its new "prime" market in an April rebranding, the bourse said on Tuesday, potentially diluting its goal of creating a more prestigious main board. In Japan's biggest overhaul of its equity markets in adecade, the TSE will adopt tougher listing criteria for its top category, hoping to highlight companies with strong profitability whose governance meets global standards, with the aim of luring more foreign investors. Of 2,185 firms now listed on the main exchange, 1,841 have chosen the prime market, but 296 firms have not met the criteria, said the TSE, which is owned by Japan Exchange Group Inc..