Jurgen Klopp's former home and Rightmove's other most viewed homes of the year

Jurgen Klopp’s former home in Formby (Berkeley Shaw)

From the former home of a Premier League manager to a Glasgow mansion, new data from the UK’s biggest property website Rightmove reveals the most viewed homes of the year.

Rightmove’s property expert, Tim Bannister, said, "The most viewed homes of the year reflect the wide-ranging dreams of home-hunters this year across Great Britain. Whether it’s a property fit for royalty opposite Buckingham Palace, or a stunning family home, these remarkable listings showcase the unique charm and diversity of the UK housing market, offering something for everyone.”

Check out the most viewed homes of the year here:

This impressive home on the prestigious Victoria Road in Freshfield, Formby was once the home of former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. With its own swimming pool complex, a separate entertaining building, and a host of other features, it’s described as ‘the ultimate relaxation oasis’.

William Goulden, Head of Sales at Berkeley Shaw in Liverpool said, “This is an exceptional home in a beautiful part of the country. Many will be aware of the property's recent history, and we look forward to playing a part in its future."

A refurbished 19th-century Grade II listed Georgian house on Britain’s most expensive street, where the average asking price of a property is £9,633,333. This remarkable home is fit for a King, spanning 15,845 sq ft, and offering 21st-century luxury living with direct views of Buckingham Palace.

This grand 12,000 sq ft mansion, designed in the 1870s, blends intricate period details with modern restorations, offering potential as a luxurious residence, high-end apartments, or an events venue.

This stunning home in Accrington is filled with luxurious and unique interior design work, including an incredible marbled floor. Its set over four floors and comes with eight bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

A particular highlight is the open plan kitchen, ideal for entertaining guests in this beautiful home with many talking points.

Wytham Abbey, a Grade I listed manor house and described as one of England's loveliest houses, is set within 23 acres of gardens and parkland, three miles west of Oxford. Built mainly of local limestone, it features notable architecture from 1500 to 1830.

Notable features include many fine stained-glass panels, marble fireplaces, and a large late-Georgian oak staircase.