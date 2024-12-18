How About A Junkyard Rally Race In A Cornfield?

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

A crazy group of car enthusiasts have a bone to pick with the Pontiac Grand Prix.

If there are two things you need to know about southern car people, it's that we love cars and the outdoors. You see so many Georgia car enthusiasts with a lifted truck or rock crawling jeep. It may seem like an obvious choice for anyone with a passion for off-roading, but there is a different sort of racing that utilizes slippery mud and tight corners to make an unpredictably fun time. That genre is called rally racing, and unlike other motorsports, it can be done for pretty cheap by anyone with a beater car and some spare land. This has inspired many to build their own racing track in their backyard, but none have been as great as this one. Named after the cars driving it, this race has been deemed the Grand Prix Grand Prix, which is spectacular.

As the name suggests, almost all vehicles competing in the race are Pontiac Grand Prixs from the late '90s and early 2000s. The only car which does not fall into this category is a Monte Carlo, named the Monster Carlos. However, the cars are all the same from a mechanical and engineering viewpoint. One of the cars features a supercharger which is wild for such a small vehicle but will it be enough to fend off the other cars? Piloting these vehicles is a range of popular YouTubers, including Junkyard Digs, Tik Toker Definitely CJ, Crooked Rows, Roanoke Gaming, This Week In Cars, and Nolan Sykes from Donut Media, to name a few. There are quite a few other racers, all with impressive backgrounds in cars, but only one winner will be declared.

Starting off the race, the number three car takes the lead with its superior power and crazy driver, which benefits the competition greatly. After a long and hard battle, the teams eventually had to make pit stops and modify their vehicles to continue racing. At some point, Nolan, whose flight had been delayed, and his racing partner got there and began making waves with his choice of a white Grand Prix. Finally, the last few laps were upon them, and it looked like Nolan would take the lead until the Quick Performance car barrelled past him and took home the win. In third place sat the host's cousin Ben and the fourth place prize went to Ethan, who was driving the parts car. This was an insane event, and we can't wait to see next year's return to the Grand Prix Grand Prix!

