June 2024 Insights Into German Exchange Stocks Estimated To Be Undervalued

Amidst a generally positive trend in European markets with Germany's DAX index showing notable gains, investors are keenly observing opportunities that might be undervalued. In such a market environment, identifying stocks that have not fully reflected their potential can provide attractive investment avenues.

Top 10 Undervalued Stocks Based On Cash Flows In Germany

Name Current Price Fair Value (Est) Discount (Est) Novem Group (XTRA:NVM) €5.60 €10.78 48% Verbio (XTRA:VBK) €17.50 €28.30 38.2% elumeo (XTRA:ELB) €2.44 €4.79 49% MTU Aero Engines (XTRA:MTX) €228.60 €397.59 42.5% Stratec (XTRA:SBS) €47.15 €80.18 41.2% CHAPTERS Group (XTRA:CHG) €23.80 €44.75 46.8% SBF (DB:CY1K) €2.84 €5.24 45.8% Your Family Entertainment (DB:RTV) €2.40 €4.07 41.1% Redcare Pharmacy (XTRA:RDC) €117.20 €197.69 40.7% Dr. Hönle (XTRA:HNL) €19.75 €33.22 40.5%

Click here to see the full list of 33 stocks from our Undervalued German Stocks Based On Cash Flows screener.

Let's review some notable picks from our screened stocks

Overview: Adidas AG is a global company that designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products across multiple regions, with a market capitalization of approximately €38.89 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue primarily from three geographic segments: €5.16 billion from North America, €3.20 billion from Greater China, and €2.31 billion from Latin America.

Estimated Discount To Fair Value: 31.5%

Adidas AG, currently priced at €217.8, appears undervalued based on a discounted cash flow valuation of €317.97, indicating significant potential upside. The company's earnings are expected to grow by 41.3% annually over the next three years, outpacing the German market's growth rate of 18.6%. Additionally, Adidas has recently transitioned from a net loss to reporting a net income of €170 million in Q1 2024 and improved its earnings guidance for the year to around €700 million.

XTRA:ADS Discounted Cash Flow as at Jun 2024

Overview: Gerresheimer AG is a global company that specializes in the production and sale of medical packaging and drug delivery devices, with a market capitalization of approximately €3.28 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue primarily through its Plastics & Devices and Primary Packaging Glass segments, which reported earnings of €1.09 billion and €908.16 million respectively.

Estimated Discount To Fair Value: 21%

Gerresheimer AG, with a current valuation of €95.1, is trading below the estimated fair value of €120.37, suggesting it is undervalued by over 20%. Analysts forecast a significant earnings growth at 20.8% annually for the next three years, outperforming the German market's expectation of 18.6%. However, its debt level remains high and revenue growth projections (10.4% annually) lag behind more aggressive market averages (20% per year). Recent corporate activities include providing positive earnings guidance for 2024 and 2025 during recent shareholder meetings and conferences.

XTRA:GXI Discounted Cash Flow as at Jun 2024

Overview: M1 Kliniken AG operates in the field of aesthetic medicine and plastic surgery across Germany, Austria, the Netherlands, Switzerland, the UK, Croatia, Hungary, Bulgaria, Romania, and Australia with a market capitalization of €326.92 million.

Operations: M1 Kliniken AG generates €245.49 million from its Trade segment and €70.83 million from its Beauty segment.

Estimated Discount To Fair Value: 18.6%

M1 Kliniken AG, priced at €17.85, is below the fair value estimate of €21.93, marking it as undervalued by 18.6%. It has shown robust past earnings growth of 138% and is expected to continue with an earnings growth forecast of 24.4% annually over the next three years, surpassing the German market's average of 18.6%. However, its dividends are poorly supported by earnings and cash flows, reflecting potential sustainability issues despite strong profit projections.

XTRA:M12 Discounted Cash Flow as at Jun 2024

Taking Advantage

