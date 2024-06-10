June 2024 Insight Into Indian Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership

Amidst a backdrop of fluctuating global influences and pivotal domestic data releases, the Indian stock market continues to demonstrate resilience and adaptability. As investors navigate through the complexities brought on by recent political changes and economic indicators, companies with high insider ownership may offer a unique appeal in such uncertain times.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In India

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth Archean Chemical Industries (NSEI:ACI) 22.9% 28.1% Pitti Engineering (BSE:513519) 33.6% 28.0% Rajratan Global Wire (BSE:517522) 19.8% 33.5% Dixon Technologies (India) (NSEI:DIXON) 24.9% 28.6% Happiest Minds Technologies (NSEI:HAPPSTMNDS) 38% 22.9% Jupiter Wagons (NSEI:JWL) 11.1% 27.2% Paisalo Digital (BSE:532900) 16.3% 23.8% Kirloskar Pneumatic (BSE:505283) 30.6% 27.7% Pricol (NSEI:PRICOLLTD) 25.5% 26.9% Aether Industries (NSEI:AETHER) 31.1% 39.8%

Click here to see the full list of 81 stocks from our Fast Growing Indian Companies With High Insider Ownership screener.

Here we highlight a subset of our preferred stocks from the screener.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Info Edge (India) Limited is an online classifieds company engaged in recruitment, matrimony, real estate, and education services, with a market capitalization of approximately ₹803.72 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue primarily through recruitment solutions (₹18.80 billion) and real estate classifieds under the 99acres brand (₹3.51 billion).

Insider Ownership: 37.9%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 27.8% p.a.

Info Edge (India) has shown a robust turnaround, reporting a significant shift from a net loss last year to a healthy net income of INR 603.89 million in Q4 2024, with yearly earnings also reflecting substantial growth. Despite high insider ownership, recent months have seen notable insider selling, contrasting with the company's positive financial trajectory and aggressive revenue forecasts outpacing the broader Indian market. The firm's engagement in prominent conferences underscores its active role in industry dialogues, although it faces challenges like regulatory scrutiny over GST violations which could impact its operational framework.

NSEI:NAUKRI Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Jun 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Persistent Systems Limited operates globally, providing software products, services, and technology solutions in India and North America with a market capitalization of approximately ₹56.56 billion.

Operations: Persistent Systems generates revenue from three primary segments: Healthcare & Life Sciences (₹20.88 billion), Software, Hi-Tech and Emerging Industries (₹45.95 billion), and Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) at ₹31.39 billion.

Insider Ownership: 34.3%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 17.9% p.a.

Persistent Systems, despite a moderate revenue growth forecast of 13.2% annually, outpaces the Indian market's 9.5%. Its earnings are expected to grow by 17.9% annually, slightly above the market average of 15.9%, but not significantly high. The company maintains a reliable dividend yield of 0.68% and anticipates a strong return on equity at 26.1% in three years. Recent initiatives like the launch of GenAI Hub highlight its focus on integrating cutting-edge AI technologies into business solutions, reinforcing its growth orientation amidst stable insider ownership dynamics.

NSEI:PERSISTENT Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Jun 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Varun Beverages Limited operates as a franchisee of PepsiCo, producing and distributing carbonated soft drinks and non-carbonated beverages, with a market capitalization of approximately ₹1.97 trillion.

Operations: The company generates revenue primarily through the manufacturing and sale of beverages, totaling approximately ₹164.67 billion.

Insider Ownership: 36.4%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 24.1% p.a.

Varun Beverages, exhibiting robust growth, reported a significant increase in Q1 2024 earnings with net income rising to INR 5.37 billion from INR 4.29 billion year-on-year. The company's revenue and profit forecasts outpace the Indian market, with expected annual growth rates of 16.4% and 24.06%, respectively. Recent expansions include initiating operations in Zimbabwe and a new production line in Uttar Pradesh, underpinning its aggressive growth strategy despite high debt levels and recent executive changes.

NSEI:VBL Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Jun 2024

Where To Now?

Explore the 81 names from our Fast Growing Indian Companies With High Insider Ownership screener here.

Contemplating Other Strategies?

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.The analysis only considers stock directly held by insiders. It does not include indirectly owned stock through other vehicles such as corporate and/or trust entities. All forecast revenue and earnings growth rates quoted are in terms of annualised (per annum) growth rates over 1-3 years.

