July 2024 Insight Into German Exchange's Top Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership

As global markets respond positively to subdued inflation figures, the German market has shown resilience, reflected by a 1.48% gain in the DAX index. This environment sets an intriguing stage for examining growth companies within Germany that boast high insider ownership—a factor often linked to strong governance and aligned interests between shareholders and management. High insider ownership can be particularly compelling in current market conditions, as it may signal confidence from those who know the company best.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In Germany

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth pferdewetten.de (XTRA:EMH) 26.8% 75.4% Deutsche Beteiligungs (XTRA:DBAN) 39.1% 34.7% YOC (XTRA:YOC) 24.8% 21.8% NAGA Group (XTRA:N4G) 14.1% 74.7% Exasol (XTRA:EXL) 25.3% 105.4% Alelion Energy Systems (DB:2FZ) 37.4% 106.6% elumeo (XTRA:ELB) 25.8% 99.1% Redcare Pharmacy (XTRA:RDC) 17.7% 47.4% Your Family Entertainment (DB:RTV) 17.5% 116.8% Friedrich Vorwerk Group (XTRA:VH2) 18% 30.4%

Below we spotlight a couple of our favorites from our exclusive screener.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Hypoport SE is a technology-based financial service provider in Germany, with a market capitalization of approximately €2.15 billion.

Operations: The company generates its revenue primarily through two segments: the Credit Platform, which brought in €155.60 million, and the Insurance Platform, with revenues of €66.29 million.

Insider Ownership: 35.1%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 31.9% p.a.

Hypoport SE, a notable German company with high insider ownership, demonstrates robust growth prospects. Recently reported first-quarter earnings show a significant increase to €3.04 million from €0.503 million year-over-year, with sales rising to €107.47 million. Forecasted annual revenue and earnings growth are expected to outpace the German market significantly, although its return on equity is projected to remain modest at 9.2%. Despite large one-off items impacting results, the company's strong performance and strategic presentations at key conferences highlight its potential in a competitive landscape.

XTRA:HYQ Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Jul 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Redcare Pharmacy NV is an online pharmacy operating across the Netherlands, Germany, Italy, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, and France with a market capitalization of €2.83 billion.

Operations: The company generates €1.62 billion from its DACH segment and €0.37 billion internationally.

Insider Ownership: 17.7%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 47.4% p.a.

Redcare Pharmacy, despite a highly volatile share price, reported improved first-quarter earnings with sales increasing to €560.22 million from €372.05 million year-over-year and a reduced net loss of €7.81 million. Expected to become profitable within three years, the company's revenue growth at 17.1% annually is above the German market average but below 20%. Earnings are forecasted to grow significantly by 47.38% per year, although shareholder dilution occurred over the past year and return on equity is anticipated to be low at 7.5%.

XTRA:RDC Ownership Breakdown as at Jul 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Zalando SE is an online retailer specializing in fashion and lifestyle products, with a market capitalization of approximately €6.23 billion.

Operations: The company generates €10.40 billion from its primary operations in the online fashion and lifestyle market.

Insider Ownership: 10.4%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 26.4% p.a.

Zalando SE, a key player in the German market, is trading at €51.9% below its estimated fair value, highlighting potential undervaluation. Despite a modest revenue growth forecast of 5.4% annually—slightly above the market average—the company's earnings are expected to surge by 26.44% per year over the next three years. Recent guidance confirms these growth expectations, although return on equity remains low at 12.6%. The company has actively participated in several international conferences, underscoring its strategic outreach and operational focus.

XTRA:ZAL Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Jul 2024

