Julian Robertson's Tiger Management Makes Monumental Increase in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Holdings

Tiger Management (Trades, Portfolio), under the legendary investor Julian Robertson, has recently disclosed its 13F filing for the second quarter of 2024. Robertson, known as the "Wizard of Wall Street," founded Tiger Management (Trades, Portfolio) in 1980 with $8 million, which grew to over $22 billion by the late 1990s. Despite closing his fund to outside investors, Robertson continues to manage investments primarily with his own capital, focusing on a long-short strategy. His profound impact on the finance world is also noted through his mentorship of the successful "Tiger Cubs," a group of elite hedge fund managers.

Key Position Increases

Tiger Management (Trades, Portfolio) has made a significant adjustment in its portfolio by increasing its stake in only one stock during this quarter:

The most notable increase was in the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO), with an additional 18,950 shares, bringing the total to 25,350 shares. This adjustment represents a substantial 296.09% increase in share count and a 74.75% impact on the current portfolio, totaling a value of $12,723,510.

Portfolio Overview

As of the second quarter of 2024, Tiger Management (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio consists solely of the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO), making up 100% of its holdings. This strategic concentration indicates a strong confidence in the ETF, which aims to track the performance of the S&P 500 Index.

The portfolio does not currently diversify across the 11 industries, focusing entirely on this single ETF. This approach highlights Robertson's investment philosophy of betting heavily when convinced of an opportunity's potential.

This latest filing from Tiger Management (Trades, Portfolio) offers valuable insights into Julian Robertson's current investment strategy and his unwavering confidence in the American economy as represented by the S&P 500. Investors and followers of Robertson's storied career will undoubtedly watch closely to see how this concentrated position plays out in the dynamic market landscape of 2024.

