Jubilee Metals Group Full Year 2024 Earnings: Misses Expectations

Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) Full Year 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: US$205.4m (up 14% from FY 2023).

Net income: US$5.95m (down 64% from FY 2023).

Profit margin: 2.9% (down from 9.1% in FY 2023).

EPS: US$0.002 (down from US$0.006 in FY 2023).

JLP Production and Reserves

Platinum

Production: 36.411 troy koz (53.888 troy koz in FY 2023)

Number of mines: 1 (1.269954154655 in FY 2023)

Copper

Production: 3,422 t (3,712 t in FY 2023)

Number of mines: 1 (1.269954154655 in FY 2023)

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Jubilee Metals Group Revenues and Earnings Miss Expectations

Revenue missed analyst estimates by 3.2%. Earnings per share (EPS) also missed analyst estimates by 25%.

The primary driver behind last 12 months revenue was the PGM and Chrome segment contributing a total revenue of US$186.9m (91% of total revenue). Notably, cost of sales worth US$169.4m amounted to 82% of total revenue thereby underscoring the impact on earnings. The largest operating expense was General & Administrative costs, amounting to US$24.2m (81% of total expenses). Explore how JLP's revenue and expenses shape its earnings.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 20% p.a. on average during the next 2 years, compared to a 1.4% growth forecast for the Metals and Mining industry in the United Kingdom.

Performance of the British Metals and Mining industry.

The company's shares are down 3.5% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

You should always think about risks. Case in point, we've spotted 3 warning signs for Jubilee Metals Group you should be aware of.

