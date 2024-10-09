Jse Ltd (STU:JF6) (Q2 2024) Earnings Call Highlights: Navigating Challenges with Strategic Growth

Net Profit After Tax (NPAT): ZAR493 million.

Headline Earnings Per Share (HEPS): ZAR6.06.

Operating Income Growth: 4.2% year on year.

Non-Trading Income: Represents 59% of operating income.

Operating Expenses (OpEx) Growth: 6.4% year on year.

Cash Generated from Operations: Just above ZAR500 million.

Average Daily Value Traded in Equity Market: Down 12% compared to last year.

Non-Trading Income Growth: 12% year on year, from ZAR529 million to ZAR593 million.

Trading Income: ZAR943 million, flat year on year.

EBITDA Margin: Down 2 percentage points to 42%.

Net Finance Income Growth: 36.5% due to favorable interest rate environment.

Cash Balance: ZAR2.3 billion at the end of June.

Capital Markets Revenue: Flat for the year.

Commodity Derivatives Revenue Growth: 25%.

JSE Investor Services Revenue Growth: 29%.

Information Services Revenue Growth: 7%.

Personnel-Related Cost Increase: 5% to ZAR362 million.

Technology Costs Increase: 18% to ZAR208 million.

Regulatory Capital: ZAR876.3 million.

CapEx Spend: ZAR29 million, down 12% year on year.

Release Date: August 08, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Jse Ltd (STU:JF6) delivered stable results with NPAT of ZAR493 million and headline earnings per share of ZAR6.06 despite challenging macroeconomic conditions.

Operating income grew by 4.2% year on year, reflecting diversified revenue streams and strategic progress in growing non-trading income.

Non-trading income now represents 59% of operating income, showing an 88% increase since the first half of 2019.

The company maintained a disciplined approach to cost management while investing strategically in people and technology.

Jse Ltd (STU:JF6) continues to innovate and collaborate, launching new initiatives in data services, private markets, and carbon trading.

Negative Points

Equity market trading revenue was down due to a 12% decline in average daily value traded, reflecting ongoing risk-off sentiment.

Operating expenses increased by 6.4% year on year, driven by inflationary pressures on salaries and licensing costs.

The EBITDA margin decreased by 2 percentage points to 42%, impacted by higher operating expenses.

The company faces challenges in maintaining market share amid competition and a lower cost structure from competitors.

There is uncertainty regarding the sustainability of double-digit growth in JSE Investor Services amid a challenging environment.

Story continues

Q & A Highlights

Q: If there is a 1% cut in the South African interest rate over the next year, what impact would this have on your interest rate income line? A: Fawzia Suliman, Group CFO, explained that the cash earmarked for regulatory capital is invested to earn the highest possible interest rate. A 1% decrease in interest rates would impact the net finance income line, and the effect can be calculated based on current average interest rates and cash balances.

Q: Does the JSE see its competitive position affected by other exchanges with lower cost structures? A: Leila Fourie, CEO, stated that the JSE's market share has increased to between 98% and 99% of equity market value traded. The JSE remains competitive in pricing, uptime quality, and market depth. Initiatives like co-location services and the FIX Hub aim to reduce costs for market participants.

Q: What is the outlook for South Africa as an emerging market destination for foreign investors? A: Leila Fourie noted that while some investors are starting to reconsider South Africa, the country's shrinking weight in emerging market indices poses a risk. The stability of the Government of National Unity and policy certainty will be crucial for attracting foreign investment.

Q: What is the sustainable level of non-trading revenue for the JSE, and how long can double-digit growth in JSE Investor Services (JIS) be sustained? A: Leila Fourie mentioned that while JIS growth may not continue at the same high rates, it remains a growth area. The JSE is investing in new services and products to sustain non-trading revenue growth, though specific targets are not published.

Q: What was the rationale behind the share buyback program, and will it affect the dividend? A: Fawzia Suliman explained that the share buyback was initiated after the elections and the formation of the Government of National Unity, which improved earnings outlook. The decision was based on available cash and regulatory capital requirements, and it should not affect the dividend policy.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

