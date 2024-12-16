JPMorgan upgrades Okta to 'overweight' on improved growth prospects

Investing.com -- JPMorgan upgraded Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) to "overweight" from "neutral," on improved growth momentum and strong profitability guidance as drivers for an attractive risk-reward profile. JPMorgan maintained a $100 price target on the stock, about 22% upside to its current levels.

“We like the stock here as we see potential for meaningful improvement in fundamental performance and multiple expansion with execution,” analyst wrote.

The firm noted that Okta’s conservative fiscal 2026 revenue growth forecast of 7% sets a low bar, while accelerating bookings growth of 30% year-over-year in the latest quarter signals improving traction in identity and access management (IAM) markets.

JPMorgan also highlighted Okta’s robust fiscal 2025 guidance, with projected operating and free cash flow margins of 22% and 24%, respectively, exceeding expectations.

The stock's valuation, trading at 17 times enterprise value-to-free cash flow on 2026 estimates, offers room for multiple expansion with strong execution, the firm said.

Okta’s leadership in IAM and the growing strategic importance of identity security are expected to drive growth, supported by large enterprise momentum, new product sales, and international expansion.

