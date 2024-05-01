JPMorgan says its Russia assets may be seized after lawsuits in Russia, US

FILE PHOTO: A customer exits the lobby of JPMorgan Chase & Co. headquarters in New York

By Nupur Anand

NEW YORK (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase said its Russia assets may be seized after lawsuits in Russian and U.S. courts, the bank said in a filing on Wednesday.

The value of claims and orders to freeze assets exceed JPMorgan's available assets in Russia, the largest U.S. lender said.

The bank faces several legal challenges over its dealings in the country, where several lenders are subject to economic sanctions after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

(Reporting by Nupur Anand in New York, editing by Lananh Nguyen)