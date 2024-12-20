JPMorgan Raises Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) Price Target to $725, Highlights AI Investment Growth for 2025

We recently compiled a list of the 9 Trending AI Stocks on Latest News and Ratings. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) stands against the other AI stocks.

AI’s Appetite for Resources and the Price of Progress

A Bloomberg report from December 13, AI Wants More Data. More Chips. More Real Estate. More Power. More Water. More Everything, explores the resource-intensive nature of artificial intelligence, emphasizing its demands on electricity, water, and infrastructure. ChatGPT and similar AI systems require vast amounts of power, far exceeding traditional services like Google Search. AI models require enormous energy, materials, and specialized hardware like GPUs. This is driving a global race for resources, with companies seeking efficient solutions, including nuclear power and synthetic data generation, the report states.

The infrastructure required to support AI, from data centers to power grids, faces significant challenges, with rising demands for energy and materials like copper, silicon, and rare metals. While AI presents a tremendous opportunity, the article highlights potential environmental impacts, talent shortages, and increasing infrastructure costs. As AI companies compete to meet the growing needs of generative AI, the global ecosystem is reshaping.

The Future of AI and Energy in the U.S.

Byron Deeter, partner at Bessemer Venture recently joined CNBC’s ‘Closing Bell Overtime’ and discussed the continued strong investor interest in AI, with the U.S. government’s backing further supporting the country's leadership in the sector. He highlighted the role of energy in AI development, noting the need for nuclear energy in the U.S. due to the growing demand for computing power. Deeter also talked about Service Titan, a company providing software for industries like plumbing and HVAC, which recently went public. He sees the IPO as a sign of more companies following suit in 2025, with a strong pipeline of potential filings for the coming year.

