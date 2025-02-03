JPMorgan Cuts Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS) Price Target to $55, Maintains ‘Overweight’ Rating

We recently compiled a list of the 10 Trending AI Stocks That Analysts Are Monitoring. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) stands against the other trending AI stocks.

As the global AI race heated up last month with the launch of DeepSeek R1 and Alibaba’s Qwen 2.5 AI models, US AI firms are working to enhance existing models at a record pace. As a result, OpenAI announced yesterday that it has added a new “deep research” mode to ChatGPT for users to carry out multi-step research on the web for complex tasks.

Deep Research is OpenAI's second AI agent powered by the latest o3 reasoning model, which is optimized for web browsing and data analysis. The new feature can search, interpret, and analyze vast amounts of texts on the web to create a detailed report close to the level of a research analyst.

However, queries made using the “Deep Research” feature will take up to 30 minutes to return results. The chatbot will automatically notify users when the research is complete.

Furthermore, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said in a January 27th interview with journalist Cleo Abram that everyone carry an AI tutor with them for learning diverse topics and assistance with coding, writing, analysis, and reasoning.

“If there’s one thing I would encourage everybody to do, is to go get yourself an AI tutor right away,” he said. “The knowledge of almost any particular field, the barriers to that understanding, have been reduced. I have a personal tutor with me all of the time.”

Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS): Enhancing Cybersecurity with AI-Driven Threat Detectio

Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 42

Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) offers cybersecurity solutions through its software platform, which automates the management and safeguarding of unstructured data with patented AI and ML technologies. The AI software showcases user behavior analytics and forensic analysis capabilities via platforms like data advantage, data privilege, and the data classification engine for automated threat identification and remediation. Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) primarily focuses on protecting enterprise data, financial records, intellectual property, and confidential information of individuals.

