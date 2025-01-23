JPMorgan Chase workers grouse over measly bonuses, 2% pay bumps as bank reels in record $58.5 billion in profits

It’s Wall Street bonus season, and employees at JPMorgan Chase are learning whether they will get a pay bump. Some workers are already voicing their displeasure with the bank.

This week, JPMorgan Chase began informing its more than 300,000 employees how much they earned in 2024 bonuses. Managers started telling their staff on Tuesday, Jan. 21 and were expected to finish up by Wednesday, Jan. 22. JPMorgan Chase is expected to pay out the bonuses, for U.S. based employees, on Jan. 28.

Nearly all JPMorgan Chase employees questioned by Fortune were unhappy with their compensation. Bonuses for investment bankers and traders were expected to rise by at least 10% at several bulge-bracket investment banks, Bloomberg reported earlier this month. Bonuses for investment bankers at JPMorgan Chase were said to jump by 15%, the story said. A JPMorgan Chase spokesman declined comment.

Every year there is considerable tongue-wagging over the bonuses pulled in by investment bankers at JPMorgan and other IBs. But investment banking is just a part of the array of businesses at the country's largest bank. JPMorgan Chase also has thousands of employees working in consumer and community banking, commercial banking, and asset and wealth management.

One JPM worker, who has been with the bank for several years, said everyone on their team got a 2% raise. (The five employees Fortune spoke with for this story did not want their names used for fear of retaliation. None of the five are investment bankers.) The JPM employee, who is in the Southwest, learned Wednesday that their bonus increased by just $3,000. “It hasn’t been a positive experience for most of us,” said the worker, who said they took the rest of the day off so they wouldn’t say anything they’d regret.

A second employee, who works in the South, said they were "shocked” at how bad their compensation turned out. The worker said they had received “stellar reviews” and were prepared for a meager raise “because that’s how it goes when you stay at a company,” but the result was still worse than what they had expected. “It just feels like a slap in the face,” the second employee said.

A third JPM employee, who is in the Northeast, said their 2% raise was lower than in prior years. This staffer has worked remotely for several years since their office was closed during the pandemic. “I’m in a position where pushing back would likely be detrimental,” they said.

Some look on the bright side

Other employees are trying to remain positive. A fourth employee, also from a Southern city, said their raise dropped to 2.7% from 3% last year. “I’m thankful my numbers weren’t lower now that I’m hearing what happened to a lot of other folks,” they said. And a fifth JPM worker, from a big Western city, said they kept their expectations low. “I wasn’t too disappointed,” the fifth employee said.

