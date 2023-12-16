JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of $1.05

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) will pay a dividend of $1.05 on the 31st of January. Despite this raise, the dividend yield of 2.5% is only a modest boost to shareholder returns.

JPMorgan Chase's Payment Expected To Have Solid Earnings Coverage

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock.

Having distributed dividends for at least 10 years, JPMorgan Chase has a long history of paying out a part of its earnings to shareholders. Using data from its latest earnings report, JPMorgan Chase's payout ratio sits at 24%, an extremely comfortable number that shows that it can pay its dividend.

Over the next 3 years, EPS is forecast to fall by 6.6%. Despite that, analysts estimate the future payout ratio could be 31% over the same time period, which is in a pretty comfortable range.

JPMorgan Chase Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from $1.52 total annually to $4.20. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 11% a year over that time. We can see that payments have shown some very nice upward momentum without faltering, which provides some reassurance that future payments will also be reliable.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. JPMorgan Chase has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 16% per annum. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

We Really Like JPMorgan Chase's Dividend

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. The company is generating plenty of cash, and the earnings also quite easily cover the distributions. However, it is worth noting that the earnings are expected to fall over the next year, which may not change the long term outlook, but could affect the dividend payment in the next 12 months. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Just as an example, we've come across 2 warning signs for JPMorgan Chase you should be aware of, and 1 of them is concerning. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

