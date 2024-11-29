JPMorgan Chase Insiders Sold US$224m Of Shares Suggesting Hesitancy

In the last year, many JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) insiders sold a substantial stake in the company which may have sparked shareholders' attention. When evaluating insider transactions, knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more beneficial than knowing whether they are selling, as the latter can be open to many interpretations. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

JPMorgan Chase Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Chairman & CEO, James Dimon, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$150m worth of shares at a price of US$183 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$250. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. We note that the biggest single sale was only 9.6% of James Dimon's holding.

JPMorgan Chase insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:JPM Insider Trading Volume November 29th 2024

Insider Ownership Of JPMorgan Chase

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that JPMorgan Chase insiders own 0.4% of the company, worth about US$2.6b. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The JPMorgan Chase Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded JPMorgan Chase shares in the last quarter. It's great to see high levels of insider ownership, but looking back over the last year, we don't gain confidence from the JPMorgan Chase insiders selling. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing JPMorgan Chase. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for JPMorgan Chase and we suggest you have a look.

