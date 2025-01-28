Is JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Unstoppable Dividend Stock to Invest In?

We recently published a list of 8 Unstoppable Dividend Stocks to Invest in. In this article, we are going to take a look at where JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) stands against other unstoppable dividend stocks to invest in.

On December 27, the Magnificent Seven tech stocks declined by 3.1%, driven by the rising popularity of China’s DeepSeek, which uses cost-effective technology, tempering expectations for increased AI-related spending. The broader market also dropped 1.5%. While the long-term potential of DeepSeek remains uncertain, the market’s nervous response highlights the fragile state of the two-year-old bull market. Stocks, which recently reached record highs, are now trading at price-to-earnings ratios not seen since the 1990s. According to analysts, for investors seeking stability amid market volatility, dividend stocks may offer an appealing alternative to bonds, providing strong yields without some of the recent challenges facing the fixed-income market.

Dividend stocks underperformed in 2024 as the ongoing AI boom and growing enthusiasm for tech stocks drew investor attention elsewhere. The Dividend Aristocrats index, which tracks the performance of companies with at least 25 consecutive years of dividend growth, trailed the broader market during the year. Despite this, analysts are confident about the long-term prospects of dividend stocks. Their optimism stems from the strong cash reserves held by many US companies, which provide a solid foundation for maintaining or increasing dividend payments. According to the Wells Fargo Investment Institute, large-cap US companies collectively hold over $2.4 trillion in cash, offering ample potential to initiate or boost dividends.

Dividend growth stocks often appeal to investors because they signal a company’s long-term commitment and financial strength. Regular dividend payments typically require profitability, reliable returns, and steady cash flow, making them a strong indicator of a company’s quality. Companies that consistently raise their dividends demonstrate their ability to maintain earnings, which often reflects greater resilience during economic or market challenges. Research shows that dividend-paying companies within the broader market have historically been more profitable than those that do not distribute dividends.

In line with this investor preference, many US companies have been increasing their payouts and establishing dividend policies. By September 30, 2024, approximately 80% of companies in the Index were paying dividends, a figure unchanged from a decade ago. Notably, the technology sector now accounts for 24% of these dividend-paying companies, up from 13% ten years prior, according to Franklin Templeton. Other sectors, such as healthcare and industrials, have also seen a rise in the number of companies offering dividends.

