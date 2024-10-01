JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM): Is This A Good Stock to Buy for Long Term?

We recently compiled a list of the 7 Best Stocks to Buy for Long Term. In this article, we are going to take a look at where JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) stands against the other stocks.

Market Strategist Says The Economy May Re-Accelerate on its Own

On September 23, Chris Watling, Longview Economics founder, CEO, and chief market strategist, appeared in an interview on Yahoo Finance to discuss the rate easing path and the impact it may have on the market.

According to Walting, the market is deeply divided on not two but three different sides. While some analysts and investors foresee a recession, others believe the economy is going towards a soft landing, and of those a small minority believe that the economy may accelerate at a rapid pace. Walting also added that while predicting the appropriate terminal rate is interesting, there is a lot more going on with the economy. Comparing economic conditions to the 2008 recession, households and corporations are in much better shape, hinting that a recession may not be the most likely outcome.

He believes that the economy may be slowing right now but it may experience faster reacceleration than before without the need for further falls. His advice to investors is to judge the economy based on multiple data points. As for the appropriate portfolio, Walting suggests that bonds are overcooked and gold must be given a pause. At the moment, the market is rotating away from tech into defensive sectors, and in the future, it may rotate more towards cyclical stocks.

The Fed is Thinking About Growth

As the S&P 500 recorded an upside following the Fed's easing cycle, investors and analysts alike eye a soft landing for the economy. On September 26, Liz Miller, Summit Place Financial Advisors founder and president, appeared in an interview on Yahoo Finance to discuss the future of markets.

Miller states that the pivot has been great for the financial markets and now that the Fed is thinking about growth, investors are hopeful of a soft landing. She suggests that stocks in sectors such as housing, rental, finance, and consumer goods may benefit immensely from the easing interest rate cycle.

Miller suggests that the S&P 500 is not the best way to measure the performance of financial markets, given that it is skewed to the mega-cap tech stocks. Looking at other indices, other sectors have not made highs since December 2021. She believes the market may be flat but there is huge potential for upsides. Miller shares concerns over the Chinese economy and how it influences the global outlook. She suggests that for the global economy to balance, companies must work to regain consumer confidence in China.

Now that we have studied the appropriate portfolio mix for investors following the Fed's decision, let's take a look at the 7 best stocks to buy for the long term.

Our Methodology

To come up with the 7 best stocks to buy for the long term we examined promising stocks hedge funds are piling into. These are blue chip stocks with wide moats and have long track records of driving shareholder returns. We have ranked the stocks in ascending order of the number of hedge funds that have stakes in them, as of Q2 2024.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 111

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is one of the best stocks to buy for the long term. The multinational finance entity serves millions of customers in over 100 countries and territories. It specializes in investment banking solutions, risk management services, and capital-raising services to companies, institutions, and the government.

In August, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) launched a generative AI assistant that helped its employees complete tedious tasks. As for customers, the company introduced several features for customers to ease payment mechanisms and facilitate data management.

In addition to that, the company expanded its partnership with Oracle to improve payments across treasury, trade, and commerce. Not to mention, JPMorgan recently expanded biometric solutions for merchants in the US, making shopping convenient for buyers and sellers alike.

As of March 31, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has $4.1 trillion in assets and $3.6 trillion in assets in management, making it one of the largest banks in the United States. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s (NYSE:JPM) strong customer base is a testament to its financial performance.

The stock was held by 111 hedge funds in the second quarter of 2024. According to the Insider Monkey database, Fisher Asset Management is the top shareholder of the company with a position worth $2.58 billion.

Carillon Tower Advisers Carillon Eagle Growth & Income Fund stated the following regarding JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in its first quarter 2024 investor letter:

"JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) contributed positively to performance following solid financial results and positive guidance for the remainder of 2024. Moreover, growing chatter around rising capital markets activity likely contributed to the stock’s strong performance relative to other banks. Recall that JPMorgan has a robust capital markets franchise."

Overall JPM ranks 4th on our list of the best stocks to buy for long term.

