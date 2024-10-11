JPMorgan CFO Sees NII Falling Short of $87 Billion, CEO Dimon Prioritizes Growth Over Projections

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2024 JPMorgan Chase (JPM, Financial) Chief Financial Officer Jeremy Barnum feels the consensus for the bank's FY2025 net interest income (NII), expected to be at $87 billion, may be somewhat of a stretch. However, Barnum believes it's still within the range, sharing the outlook during the bank's Q3 earnings call, noting that though the numbers are achievable, its NII will be below the $87 billion mark.

Chair and CEO Jamie Dimon voiced his frustration with the focus on NII, stating how it's just a number and that's it's probably going to be lower than $87 billion, but not by a lot. He also talked about the uncertainty of the yield curve and broader economic environment. Also, Dimon emphasized the importance of prioritizing growth initiatives over NII projections.

Barnum attributed the expected Q4 drop in NII to the yield curve, with the bank's guidance for its Q4 2024 NII at roughly $22.9 billion, compared to $23.4 billion in Q3. He anticipates sequential declines in NII throughout next year, with the lowest point likely mid of next year.

Despite the anticipated decline in NII, Dimon talked about JPMorgan Chase's focus on growth, which includes the involvement of private bankers and AI investments. Moreover, he also discussed the long-term value of the bank's initiatives in gaining market share while also noting the importance of cash as a key asset in today's turbulent environment.

