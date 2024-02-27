Advertisement
Canada markets close in 5 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    21,333.71
    +9.40 (+0.04%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,070.74
    +1.21 (+0.02%)
     

  • DOW

    38,947.63
    -121.60 (-0.31%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7393
    -0.0012 (-0.16%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    78.16
    +0.58 (+0.75%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    77,325.50
    +6,097.10 (+8.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,044.20
    +5.30 (+0.26%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,049.64
    +20.67 (+1.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2860
    -0.0130 (-0.30%)
     

  • NASDAQ

    16,010.64
    +34.39 (+0.22%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    13.53
    -0.21 (-1.53%)
     

  • FTSE

    7,681.98
    -2.32 (-0.03%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    39,239.52
    +5.81 (+0.01%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6821
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     
MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

STOCKS STEADY AT THE OPEN AS WALL STREET WATCHES AND WAITS

Retail earnings are on tap to occupy investors ahead of crucial inflation report

JPMorgan CFO expects trading revenue to decline in first quarter

Reuters
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: JP Morgan Chase & Co sign outside headquarters in New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase CFO Jeremy Barnum says he expects trading revenue to decline by 5% to 10% in the first quarter compared with a strong quarter in the previous year.

The largest lender in the U.S. reported a total markets revenue of $8.4 billion in the first quarter last year.

"Both equities and macro were relatively strong last year and the slightly worse performance relative to prior years is not particularly differentiated across asset classes," Barnum told investors at a conference in Miami.

Barnum also expects the IPO market to be a bit weaker than expected. However, the investment banking fee is expected to rise in low-to-mid teens percentage in the first quarter.

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon on Monday said market sentiment is improving for equities, mergers and acquisitions but maintained a cautious tone about the economic outlook.

(Reporting by Nupur Anand and Lananh Nguyen in New York; Editing by Franklin Paul and Nick Zieminski)