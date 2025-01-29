Investing.com -- JPMorgan placed Monday.com on positive catalyst watch amidst a rebound in U.S. enterprise demand and stable conditions in the small- and mid-sized business segment. The brokerage expects the company's 2025 revenue growth guidance to exceed buy-side estimates, landing closer to 24% in constant currency.

JPMorgan’s analysis, which includes partner feedback and website traffic trends, suggests a recovery in the U.S. enterprise segment since December, following a brief slowdown in September. While European demand remains uncertain, website traffic in key markets like the UK and Germany showed improvement toward year-end.

“We think there is a chance that the growth guide likely exceeds buyside expectations,” analyst at JP Morgan said.

The brokerage sees Monday.com’s current valuation as an attractive entry point, with shares trading at about 1.5x growth-adjusted free cash flow, compared to 3x for the broader software sector.

Related Articles

JPM bullish on Monday.com, puts stock in positive catalyst watch on U.S. demand

Robinhood expands with futures trading for bitcoin, oil, gold

Pennon Group plans discounted rights issue to fund increased investment