JP Morgan Sees Dell Technologies (DELL) as a Top Pick for 2025 Despite Recent Challenges

We recently published a list of 10 Buzzing AI Stocks on Latest Analyst Ratings and News. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) stands against other buzzing AI stocks on latest analyst ratings and news.

CJ Muse, Cantor Fitzgerald analyst, explained in a latest program on CNBC that the AI investment cycle is different from the ones we have seen in the past. Muse believes major technology companies investing billions in AI are generating “meaningful” free cash flows.

“This cycle is unlike any other. I think most investors look back to the advent of the internet and how long the internet infrastructure investment cycle played out. But this one’s very different. The companies making the investments, predominantly the hyperscalers, are generating meaningful free cash flow despite spending hundreds of billions of dollars building out AI. Let’s be clear: this is existential for these companies as they all try to get to AGI. I think this is a multi-year investment cycle.”

The analyst talked about the latest AI model released by OpenAI and said the race is now to reach artificial general intelligence (AGI) and companies would require more and more computing power to improve the reasoning capabilities of AI systems.

READ ALSO 7 Best Stocks to Buy For Long-Term and 8 Cheap Jim Cramer Stocks to Invest In

For this article, we picked 10 AI stocks currently making headlines on the back of latest analyst ratings and important news. With each stock, we have mentioned its hedge fund sentiment. Why are we interested in the stocks that hedge funds pile into? The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds. Our quarterly newsletter’s strategy selects 14 small-cap and large-cap stocks every quarter and has returned 275% since May 2014, beating its benchmark by 150 percentage points (see more details here).

Stock market data on a laptop screen. Photo by Alesia Kozik

Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE:DELL)

Number of Hedge Fund Investors: 60

JP Morgan recently named Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE:DELL) among its top picks for 2025 and set a price target of $160 for the stock.

“We anticipate a broadening of demand drivers to include Traditional IT Infrastructure in 2025, moving beyond the focused investments in AI seen in 2024, which situates Dell (DELL) as one of the best-positioned companies within our coverage, due to materially stronger core business growth.”

JPMorgan analysts expect $2 per share in earnings from AI Infrastructure.

Story Continues