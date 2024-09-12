JP Morgan to cap junior bankers’ working day – at 13 hours

JP Morgan office in New York

JP Morgan is to cap hours for junior bankers at 13 hours a day as Wall Street banks look to allay concerns that they have fostered a culture of overworking.

The US investment bank will reportedly introduce a new cap of 80 hours a week for junior investment bankers.

This could mean a six-day working week from 8.30am to 10pm with short breaks for meals, or 11 hours a day for seven straight days, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Bankers at JP Morgan, who can earn an entry-level base salary of up to $200,000 (£153,000), can sometimes be required to work 120 hours a week or more, especially when working on major projects such as takeover deals.

Currently, their only protection from working is between 6pm on Friday and midday on Saturday, while US staff are guaranteed one full weekend off every three months.

However, JP Morgan will reportedly make exceptions to its new limits in certain cases such as live deals and is considering other measures to address the health of staff.

Click here to view this content.

Meanwhile, Bank of America will implement a new timekeeping tool that requires junior bankers to outline in detail how they spend their time.

It follows an investigation by the Wall Street Journal, which found that junior staff at the investment bank were regularly told to lie about their hours to ensure they did not exceed time limits.

Wall Street is coming under increased scrutiny over its workplace culture amid concerns that punishing work schedules are putting bankers’ health at risk.

In May, a 35-year-old associate at Bank of America died suddenly from a blood clot that formed in a coronary artery. Leo Lukenas, a US army veteran, had reportedly told a recruiter he was looking to move to a boutique investment bank after regularly working 110-hour weeks at Bank of America.

Just weeks later, Adnan Deumic, a 25-year-old credit trader at Bank of America in London, died from a suspected cardiac arrest while playing football at an industry event.

Story continues

There is no evidence that either death was caused by overwork. Bank of America said it was committed to providing support to their families, friends and other employees.

Nevertheless, young bankers have turned to online forums such as Wall Street Oasis and Reddit to express their frustrations at long working hours and the impact on their health.

This has posed a fresh challenge to Wall Street titans as they look to recruit young talent from Gen Z.

JP Morgan declined to comment. Bank of America has been contacted for comment.