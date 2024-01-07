Advertisement
Jordan's King Abdullah says US must push Israel to agree to ceasefire in Gaza

Reuters

AMMAN, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Jordan's King Abdullah on Sunday warned U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken of the "catastrophic repercussions" of the continuation of Israel's military campaign in Gaza, a palace statement said.

The monarch also told Blinken that Washington had a major role to play to put pressure on Israel to agree to an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the statement said.

(Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi Editing by Tomasz Janowski)