Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL) Unveils 8.5 kW High-Efficiency Power Supply for AI and Hyperscale Data Centers

We recently compiled a list of the 15 AI News You Should Not Ignore. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) stands against the other AI stocks you should not ignore.

Large language models power AI chatbots and they are the hottest items on Wall Street these days. Several hyperscalers have launched their own LLMs and chatbots in the past few months. Any updates related to these chatbots are followed eagerly by analysts. Anthropic, an AI startup that developed the Claude AI model, recently proposed a new standard for connecting AI assistants to the data that powers them. The startup claims that the system, called the Model Context Protocol, which is open source, would help AI models produce better and more relevant responses to queries.

Read more about these developments by accessing 10 Best AI Data Center Stocks and 10 Buzzing AI Stocks According to Goldman Sachs.

In a blog post, the AI startup underlined that as AI assistants gain mainstream adoption, the industry has invested heavily in model capabilities, achieving rapid advances in reasoning and quality. However, the post added, even the most sophisticated models are constrained by their isolation from data — trapped behind information silos and legacy systems. Anthropic claims that MCP ostensibly solves this problem through a protocol that enables developers to build two-way connections between data sources and AI-powered applications.

Read more about these developments by accessing 30 Most Important AI Stocks According to BlackRock and Beyond the Tech Giants: 35 Non-Tech AI Opportunities.

For this article, we selected AI stocks by combing through news articles, stock analysis, and press releases. These stocks are also popular among hedge funds. Why are we interested in the stocks that hedge funds pile into? The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds. Our quarterly newsletter’s strategy selects 14 small-cap and large-cap stocks every quarter and has returned 275% since May 2014, beating its benchmark by 150 percentage points (see more details here).

A real estate broker discussing options with a customer using digital maps and virtual reality.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 31

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. The company leases space to tech firms as they develop AI data centers. On November 25, Wolfe Research upgraded the stock to Outperform from Peer Perform with a $353 price target. JLL benefits from capital markets comps and improved disclosure supports multiple expansion, while sector tailwinds from potential deregulation and tax reform may accelerate its earnings growth, the advisory told investors in a research note. Wolfe says that while high long-term rates raise transaction concerns, tightening credit spreads offers support. It sees strong earnings growth ahead for the company.

Story Continues