Jolywood Suzhou SunwattLtd Leads Three High Growth Companies With Insider Ownership On The Chinese Exchange

Amid a backdrop of fluctuating global markets, Chinese stocks have shown resilience, buoyed by strong export data despite domestic economic pressures. This environment underscores the potential value of growth companies with high insider ownership in China, which may offer unique advantages in navigating the complex market landscape.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In China

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth Ningbo Sunrise Elc TechnologyLtd (SZSE:002937) 24.3% 27.7% ShenZhen Woer Heat-Shrinkable MaterialLtd (SZSE:002130) 19% 27.9% Zhejiang Jolly PharmaceuticalLTD (SZSE:300181) 24% 22.3% Anhui Huaheng Biotechnology (SHSE:688639) 31.4% 28.4% Arctech Solar Holding (SHSE:688408) 38.7% 25.4% KEBODA TECHNOLOGY (SHSE:603786) 12.8% 25.1% Cubic Sensor and InstrumentLtd (SHSE:688665) 10.1% 34.3% Suzhou Sunmun Technology (SZSE:300522) 36.5% 63.4% Sineng ElectricLtd (SZSE:300827) 36.5% 39.8% UTour Group (SZSE:002707) 23% 33.1%

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Jolywood (Suzhou) Sunwatt Co., Ltd. is a global manufacturer and seller of integrated photovoltaic (PV) products, with a market capitalization of approximately CN¥6.25 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue primarily from the photovoltaic industry, totaling CN¥10.84 billion.

Insider Ownership: 19.4%

Jolywood (Suzhou) Sunwatt Co., Ltd. is experiencing significant growth with its revenue and earnings forecast to increase by 21.1% and 43.5% per year, respectively, outpacing the Chinese market averages. Despite this, the company faces challenges with a high debt level and profit margins that have declined from last year. Recent dividends suggest some financial flexibility, but the payout is not well supported by free cash flows, reflecting potential liquidity concerns amidst its rapid expansion.

SZSE:300393 Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Jul 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Beijing Relpow Technology Co., Ltd. is a company that manufactures and sells power supply products both domestically in China and internationally, with a market capitalization of approximately CN¥5.04 billion.

Operations: The firm's revenue is derived from the manufacture and sale of power supply products across both domestic and international markets.

Insider Ownership: 31.1%

Beijing Relpow Technology, despite its challenging recent performance with significant revenue and profit declines in the first quarter of 2024, is poised for recovery. Analysts anticipate a strong revenue growth rate of 25.4% per year and a return to profitability within three years. The company's high insider ownership could signal strong confidence in its strategic direction, which includes expanding business scope as approved in recent shareholder meetings. However, the company's volatile share price and low dividend coverage suggest potential risks in capital stability.

SZSE:300593 Ownership Breakdown as at Jul 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: BMC Medical Co., Ltd. is a company based in China that specializes in developing, manufacturing, and supplying medical equipment and consumables for respiratory health, with a market capitalization of approximately CN¥5.58 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue primarily through its surgical and medical equipment segment, totaling approximately CN¥834.06 million.

Insider Ownership: 32.1%

BMC Medical, a growth-oriented company in China with substantial insider ownership, has recently completed a share buyback for CNY 13.95 million. Despite this proactive capital management, the firm reported a significant drop in Q1 2024 earnings and revenue compared to the previous year and reduced its dividend twice in May 2024. Analysts forecast robust annual earnings growth of 29.3% and revenue growth of 24.1%, outpacing market averages significantly, although concerns about dividend stability persist.

SZSE:301367 Ownership Breakdown as at Jul 2024

