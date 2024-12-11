Johnson Outdoors Full Year 2024 Earnings: Misses Expectations

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Full Year 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: US$592.8m (down 11% from FY 2023).

Net loss: US$26.5m (down by 236% from US$19.5m profit in FY 2023).

US$2.60 loss per share (down from US$1.92 profit in FY 2023).

NasdaqGS:JOUT Earnings and Revenue Growth December 11th 2024

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Johnson Outdoors Revenues and Earnings Miss Expectations

Revenue missed analyst estimates by 1.5%. Earnings per share (EPS) also missed analyst estimates significantly.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 6.6% p.a. on average during the next 2 years, compared to a 3.4% growth forecast for the Leisure industry in the US.

Performance of the American Leisure industry.

The company's shares are up 5.4% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Johnson Outdoors you should know about.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.