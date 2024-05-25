Johnson Matthey Full Year 2024 Earnings: Misses Expectations

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Full Year 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: UK£12.8b (down 14% from FY 2023).

Net income: UK£108.0m (down 59% from FY 2023).

Profit margin: 0.8% (down from 1.8% in FY 2023).

EPS: UK£0.59 (down from UK£1.44 in FY 2023).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Johnson Matthey Revenues and Earnings Miss Expectations

Revenue missed analyst estimates by 5.3%. Earnings per share (EPS) also missed analyst estimates by 57%.

The primary driver behind last 12 months revenue was the PGM Services segment contributing a total revenue of UK£8.92b (69% of total revenue). Notably, cost of sales worth UK£11.9b amounted to 93% of total revenue thereby underscoring the impact on earnings. The largest operating expense was General & Administrative costs, amounting to UK£410.0m (52% of total expenses). Explore how JMAT's revenue and expenses shape its earnings.

Looking ahead, revenue is expected to fall by 60% p.a. on average during the next 3 years compared to a 10% decline forecast for the Chemicals industry in the United Kingdom.

Performance of the British Chemicals industry.

The company's shares are down 3.3% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

It is worth noting though that we have found 3 warning signs for Johnson Matthey that you need to take into consideration.

