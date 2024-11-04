Is Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) the Best Pharma Stock to Buy Right Now?

In This Article:
We recently compiled a list of the 10 Best Pharma Stocks To Buy Right Now. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stands against the other pharma stocks.
Healthcare takes the concept of 'defensive' further than almost any industry, encompassing many companies that provide patient care, engage in the research and development of new treatments, and design, manufacture, and market diagnostic equipment and tests. Breakthroughs in medical technology, pharmaceuticals, and treatment methods have transformed patient outcomes, with pharmaceutical companies, in particular, attracting significant attention as the demand for rapid results has increased. A report from Grand View Research estimates that the global pharmaceutical manufacturing market was valued at around $516.48 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.63% from 2023 to 2030.
Today, the biopharma sector boasts its largest and most diverse clinical pipeline to date—a result of decades of pioneering research. The number of unique drugs in development has nearly doubled, growing from 3,200 in 2012 to 6,100 in 2022. That said, only 14% of drugs in clinical trials make it to FDA approval, according to Research from MIT, pushing the average cost of developing a single drug to about $1 billion. AI could be the game-changer here. Generative AI, for example, lets researchers explore way more potential compounds than traditional methods can while helping spot disease patterns in massive data sets to find the best drug combinations. Moreover, PwC predicts that AI-driven automation and analytics could slash process timelines by 60–70% and reduce operational costs by over 30%.
Similarly, interest in weight-loss drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy has fueled huge growth in the industry. A recent study published in the scientific journal Addiction indicates that GLP-1 drugs could cut opioid and alcohol addiction rates by up to half. These drugs are also being tested for Alzheimer’s and other conditions commonly linked to obesity. For pharmaceutical companies aiming to lead in areas like cardiovascular and renal health, developing GLP-1s is becoming essential. The focus has shifted beyond competing with the top dogs in the anti-obesity market, which is projected to reach $130 billion by 2030. As the potential applications of GLP-1s grow, so does the opportunity for new players to enter the field. Swiss company Roche, for instance, rejoined the race for a weight-loss pill last year with its acquisition of California-based Carmot Therapeutics for up to $3.1 billion. The company is looking to “fast-track” its anti-obesity treatments, aiming to capture a chunk of the weight-loss market and restore confidence in its pipeline.
Headwinds in Pharmaceuticals
At first glance, the pharma industry might look like it’s thriving. But, like any industry, it faces its own set of challenges. Both biotech and pharmaceuticals faced a steep 48.6% decline in funding last year compared to 2021. The IPO market also dropped sharply in 2022, with proceeds plummeting amid market instability and volatility. The surge in drug-developer IPOs in 2020 and 2021, which raised approximately $46.5 billion—surpassing the total from the previous eight years combined—left many general investors wary. The biotech industry’s high-risk, high-reward nature, coupled with macroeconomic and geopolitical risks affecting broader markets, has put upcoming IPOs under close scrutiny. That said, drug developers have managed to raise $2 billion through IPOs this year as of September 3, reflecting a 24% increase compared to the same period in 2023. Though nearly two-thirds of these funds were secured in the initial two months amid a surge of new listings, according to BNN Bloomberg. However, with less than $800 million raised in the following six months, drug developers’ share of U.S. IPO proceeds has dropped from 17% in February to 6.5%.
In his welcome remarks at the October 7 conference, Tim Hunt, CEO of the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine (ARM), highlighted a rise in investment in cell and gene therapies in 2024. He noted that 13 of the world’s 15 largest pharma companies by market capitalization now have an “active presence” in this field. With numerous product patents set to expire, major pharmaceutical companies are increasingly looking to cell and gene therapies to bridge potential revenue gaps. Despite this interest, the number of cell and gene therapy deals in the pharma sector dropped by 38% in Q2 2024 compared to the same period in 2023, and there has been a decline in related patent applications. That said, the industry remains compelling and is one that potential investors shouldn’t ignore.
Our Methodology
We began by examining several U.S. pharmaceutical ETFs to identify stocks with the highest weightings. From these selections, we ranked each stock based on the total number of hedge fund holders as of Q2 2024.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)
Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 80
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), one of the world’s largest healthcare companies, offers a broad portfolio that includes pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and consumer health products.
Following Johnson & Johnson’s strong third-quarter earnings, RBC Capital Markets raised its price target for the stock from $178 to $181, maintaining an Outperform rating. The company’s Q3 results exceeded expectations, with a 5.6% year-over-year underlying growth, excluding COVID-related sales, largely driven by the Innovative Medicine segment. However, MedTech reported a slower growth rate of 3.7%, falling short of the anticipated 6.7%, partly due to seasonal trends and challenges in the Asia Pacific region.
In addition, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) reported positive Phase 3 study results for its drug TREMFYA in treating ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease. The data showed that TREMFYA led to higher endoscopic remission rates than ustekinumab and placebo, particularly in patients who were new to biologic therapies or had previously not responded to them.
According to Insider Monkey, 80 hedge funds held positions in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) as of Q2 2024.
Overall JNJ ranks 4th on our list of the best pharma stocks to buy. While we acknowledge the potential of JNJ as an investment, our conviction lies in the belief that certain AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns, and doing so within a shorter timeframe. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than JNJ but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.
