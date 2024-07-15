Johnson Service Group's (LON:JSG) Returns Have Hit A Wall

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. With that in mind, the ROCE of Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) looks decent, right now, so lets see what the trend of returns can tell us.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Johnson Service Group is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = UK£45m ÷ (UK£509m - UK£113m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

So, Johnson Service Group has an ROCE of 11%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Commercial Services industry average of 8.9% it's much better.

In the above chart we have measured Johnson Service Group's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free analyst report for Johnson Service Group .

What Can We Tell From Johnson Service Group's ROCE Trend?

While the returns on capital are good, they haven't moved much. The company has employed 33% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 11%. Since 11% is a moderate ROCE though, it's good to see a business can continue to reinvest at these decent rates of return. Over long periods of time, returns like these might not be too exciting, but with consistency they can pay off in terms of share price returns.

Our Take On Johnson Service Group's ROCE

To sum it up, Johnson Service Group has simply been reinvesting capital steadily, at those decent rates of return. And given the stock has only risen 2.9% over the last five years, we'd suspect the market is beginning to recognize these trends. So because of the trends we're seeing, we'd recommend looking further into this stock to see if it has the makings of a multi-bagger.

