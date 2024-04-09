Johnson County burger restaurant and bar opened last fall. It just closed

Saints Pub Express in Shawnee, which opened in November, is closed for good.

The restaurant with a drive-thru, 13655 W. 63rd St., first opened as Taco Hangover over a year ago. But after about 10 months, the owners of the taco shop — who also own Saints Pub + Patio — decided it was time to try something else.

It reopened as Saints Pub Express, a sit-down and to-go iteration of the bar and burger restaurant.

Scott Anderson, one of the founders of Saints, said the spot was neither making nor losing money, so they decided to close it on March 29.

“We were just kind of spinning our wheels,” Anderson said. “I still think it’s a really good concept, it just didn’t pan out great in that spot.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that many other business owners were eager to try something else there.

Saints’ other locations are at 16804 W. 89th St. in Lenexa and 20220 E. Jackson Drive in Independence.

Last year, Anderson was federally indicted on 14 counts of wire fraud, aggravated identity theft and making a false statement in connection with a loan application.

The indictment alleges that Anderson made false statements to the Small Business Administration and had employees impersonate business partners to retrieve funds.

Anderson’s case is set to go to trial this summer.

Asked about the case, Anderson, an owner of Lenexa-based hospitality management company Riley Drive Entertainment, told The Star he’s confident he’ll win.

National burger chain Five Guys plans to open in another now-closed Saints Pub + Patio at 11900-B Shawnee Mission Parkway, in June at 10 Quivira Plaza.