John Lewis Partnership "missed sales targets" in run up to Christmas

John Lewis is famed for its Christmas adverts

Department store and Waitrose supermarket owner John Lewis Partnership failed to hit sales targets in the run up to Christmas it has told staff.

Britain’s best known partnership blamed “lower consumer confidence and weaker than expected market confidence” for the softer sales in the month to 21 December, as well as the fact that key trading days fell outside this period.

“Both John Lewis and Waitrose missed their sales targets,” the partnership told staff in an internal document seen by The Telegraph.

However, it claimed the business, which has its flagship department store on Oxford Street and also owns Peter Jones on Sloane Square, had outperformed rivals and staff should be “proud of our performance”

The sales shortfall will be a setback for the new leadership of the business hoping to turn it around from a period of losses and zero bonuses.

Dame Sharon White stepped down last September and has been replaced by former Tesco boss Jason Tarry who became only the seventh chairman on the John Lewis Partnership.

The retail group, famed for its Christmas ad campaigns, bounced back into the black for the first time in three years last year with a pre-tax profit of £56 million, up from a £234 million loss the year before.

The partnership is racing to modernise its department stores under the turnaround plans, as well as bringing more staff back onto the shop floor. It is also planning supermarket openings for the first time in six years.

Waitrose said it is planning 100 new shops by 2029 and refurbishing and updating almost half of its existing stores, equivalent to 150 sites.

John Lewis also brought back its "never knowingly undersold" promise, which was ditched by Dame Sharon.

.A John Lewis spokesman said: “As we said in September, we remain on track to deliver full-year pre-exceptional profits significantly above the £42m we reported in 2023-2024 and we will update on our performance at our results in March.”

John Lewis will announce its decision on bonuses alongside its full-year results in March

According to the Office for National Statistics, about one in three businesses said turnover declined in the run-up to Christmas. It follows the National Insurance raid by Rachel Reeves in the Autumn Budget.