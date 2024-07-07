John Lewis cuts number of affordable flats planned for housing scheme

John Lewis's property development in Bromley, south-east London, will now offer just 8pc of living space or 30 flats as affordable housing

John Lewis will build only half the affordable homes initially planned at one of its housing developments, it has revealed as it awaits a crunch council meeting.

The partnership confirmed that just 30 of the properties at its new 353-flat development in Bromley, south-east London, will be offered at affordable rents of not more than 80pc the market average.

It means John Lewis expects to fall short of its initial target to make 20pc of the homes at the project affordable. Last year, the partnership told local people that it “strongly desires to provide as much affordable housing as viably possible and, therefore, proposes to deliver 20pc affordable housing”.

ADVERTISEMENT

John Lewis had once hoped to boost this proportion to 35pc, the level recommended by Bromley council for new developments. It warned the final figure would be dependent on grant funding, however.

However, it is understood that John Lewis has not secured public funding for the scheme.

Julie Ireland, a Liberal Democrat councillor for Bromley, said it was “disappointing that in the face of a housing crisis in [the area] – as there is across the country – John Lewis have decided that of the 353 total units only 8pc should be affordable”.

She added: “Our community needs and wants more housing and the Waitrose site is a good site to build flats, but John Lewis are following their own agenda for maximum profit without listening to or taking into account the views and needs of the people of Bromley.”

Bromley Liberal Democrats have opposed the scheme from its outset. Council planning officials are expected to meet in the coming weeks to make a final decision, although timelines could be pushed back.

A spokesman for John Lewis said: “We are committed to providing as much affordable housing as we possibly can, whilst balancing the commercial viability of our proposals to help meet the housing needs of Bromley.”

It comes as John Lewis battles to get the green light for another of its housing developments.

Story continues

John Lewis's plans for a development in Ealing, west London, are also running up against local opposition

The partnership last month launched an appeal for its West Ealing housing scheme after the council failed to make a decision on the proposals within a year of submission.

Ealing council said at the time that it was “extremely disappointed” over the move, which came after it had raised a series of concerns with the scheme.

In a Telegraph interview last month, John Lewis chairman Dame Sharon White said the retailer’s move in the housing market had been slowed and reshaped by rising interest rates.

She said: “I still think it’s the right thing to do. We’re going as fast as the market will allow us.”

In an effort to boost demand, bosses are exploring whether to offer flats without requiring a deposit from renters up front. The average rental deposit stands at around £1,400, according to Zero Deposit.