Who is Joel Kaplan, Meta's new President of Global Affairs and Trump's latest ally in Big Tech?

Meta has kicked off the new year with a high-stakes game of musical chairs ahead of Donald Trump’s inauguration. Nick Clegg, the UK’s former deputy Prime Minister who’s been the company’s President of Global Affairs since 2022, is out. All eyes are now on his replacement, Joel Kaplan, who’s worked at the company since 2011. He was most recently its vice president of global public policy and leader of its DC office, although he is perhaps better known for being a former White House aide to George W. Bush from 2001 to 2009.

Kaplan’s appointment at Meta, which currently has more than 3bn users worldwide, was first reported by Semafor at the end of last week – the opening paragraph of his Wikipedia profile was updated almost immediately. His ascent is a sign that Meta is trying to improve its standing with the President-elect after a decade of friction between Trump and Meta's founder, Mark Zuckerberg. “Facebook was always anti-Trump,” the MAGA leader once said, even before he was banned from Meta’s biggest platform in the aftermath of January 6, 2021. The ban lasted more than two years and extended to Instagram; Trump was not reinstated until February 7, 2023, at which point Meta announced there would be “new guardrails in place” to deter him from “repeat offenses”.

Kaplan has long been a lone conservative voice within Meta’s liberal establishment: an outlier much like Zuckerberg himself. Whether Zuckerberg’s affinity for Kaplan’s maverick status had anything to do with the latter’s promotion is unclear, but it wouldn’t be wildly inappropriate to assume it might have helped in his broader advancement within the company since 2011.

Meta’s former COO, Sheryl Sandberg, shared politics closer to most of the company’s staffers, having publicly endorsed Hilary Clinton for president in 2016 and Kamala Harris in 2024. After being in the role from 2008 to 2022, she announced last year that she would be stepping down from the company’s board, where she’s sat for the last three years. It forms part of a wider shakeup at the company and a shift in public image as it, along with others in Silicon Valley, lurches more to the right.

As policy chief, Kaplan holds vast sway over the Meta algorithm and has helped shape Facebook and Instagram as we know them today. Most significantly, he’s played an instrumental role in protecting and amplifying the site’s conservative voices. In 2019, Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren singled Kaplan out as part of a wider clampdown on the “revolving door” between business — i.e. Meta — and politics, noting that lobbying spend at what was then Facebook Inc. had significantly increased since he was hired in 2011. Preceding him in the VP position was Marne Levine, who went on to become a special economic policy assistant to Barack Obama.

Kaplan was born in 1969, the son of an attorney and a college administrator. He was raised in the affluent town of Weston, Massachusetts – a Democratic stronghold – and is an alumnus of Harvard, where he was an active member of the Democrat student body. (Who should he date while at Harvard but Sandberg, his future colleague and the former Facebook number two.) He later served as an Artillery Officer in the US Marine Corps before returning to Harvard for Law School, where he graduated top of his class in 1998.

His own lurch to the right dates back to his undergraduate years, after he felt alienated by campus protests against the US intervention in Kuwait. Kristen Silverberg, a friend of Kaplan’s at the time, said the protests amounted to “an extreme version of Democratic politics on a largely liberal campus” that left many students cold. The parallel with today’s campus protests – over trans rights or institutional ties to Big Oil or Israel – and the resulting backlash against wokeness feels practically circular.

Kaplan was well-liked at Harvard, losing the Law Review’s prestigious presidency by just one vote. After graduating, he went straight to Washington for a judicial clerkship, where he befriended lawyer Brett Kavanaugh. The latter had just rejoined Ken Starr’s investigation of then-President Bill Clinton. Their bond would last a lifetime: when Kavanaugh was nominated for the Supreme Court by Trump in 2018, Kaplan reportedly drummed up support for his friend, using his experience in lobbying and his intricate knowledge of Washington's back channels to help him get ahead, according to the Washington Post’s Ruth Marcus.

Prior to his confirmation proceedings, Kavanaugh was accused of sexual assault by four different women (the Judiciary Committee found “no corroboration of the allegations” against the nominee, although it was later revealed that the Senate’s investigation contained some “serious omissions”). After Kaplan and his wife Laura Cox were pictured sitting just two rows behind Kavanaugh during his testimony in the Senate, he was forced to make a formal apology to Facebook staff.

A shrewd operator

Kaplan's conduct has long betrayed an affinity for realpolitik. His image is that of a consummate professional, amenable to compromise and broadly nonpartisan. When, in the summer of 2020, Trump penned one of his most controversial tweets about the riots in Minneapolis following the murder of George Floyd ("when the looting starts, the shooting starts"), it was Kaplan who was brought in to do damage control. While furore was erupting back at Meta’s Menlo Park headquarters, with staff threatening to walk out if Trump's post wasn't taken down, Kaplan found the answer to his predicament in semantics. The phrase could, he said, be understood as an incitement to violence, but it could just as easily be read as a neutral comment on the state’s use of force, or even a prediction. When Trump later claimed he had intended the sentence "as fact, not as statement", staff at Meta said that he might as well have been reading off the memo Kaplan's team had prepared for him.

People march during an inaugural remembrance demonstration for George Floyd on May 23, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. These would later turn to riots (Getty Images)

Kaplan's image to those outside Meta is that of a safe pair of hands. "I understand him to be smart, thoughtful, and politically savvy,” says William Cooper, author of the 2024 book How America Works… And Why It Doesn’t. His image inside the company, however, is a little different. Many have called him a fine mentor and a loyal employee. (Kaplan, who seldom makes public appearances, displayed his allegiance to the company in the most public way possible when he appeared alongside Mark Zuckerberg during a Senate hearing in 2018.) Others, though, have argued that Kaplan plays favourites with the few staffers who share his conservative views. He is a demanding and intransigent boss: Meta employees talk of making their ideas "Joel-proof".

If Nick Clegg was hired because he was mild-mannered but also firm, one can assume Kaplan was hired because he shared the same qualities. In his leaving statement, Clegg referred to himself and Kaplan as “good friends”. But as Meta contends with a new political landscape, it's now the differences between the two men that matter the most.

What he and Trump have in common

Kaplan has previously referred to himself as a “Colin Powell Republican” after the African American statesman known for political moderation and neoliberal views on foreign policy. Which, as an ideological position, is basically opposite to Trump (extreme and protectionist). Another major difference between Kaplan and the President-elect is their demeanour: the former is poised and serious, the latter outlandish and belligerent. Yet for all their differences, the two have more in common than meets the eye. Besides both being Republican, each has been instrumental in galvanising anti-democratic riots. Trump did so on January 6 in Washington DC while Kaplan took part in the Brooks Brothers riot of November 2000, when the tight race between George W. Bush and Al Gore prompted a vote recount in Miami-Dade County, Florida, and a minor insurrection from Republican opponents including future Bush staffers like Kaplan and Garry D. Malphrus (now a member with the US Board of Immigration Appeals).

Trump and Kaplan also share a certain predilection for power. The former takes a singular “watch me” approach; Kaplan, by contrast, is sly and tentacular. A political insider once described him as “Washington dark matter”: someone with a strange, gravitational pull who remains enigmatic and elusive. His machinations are underhanded, yet they have covertly help to advance the cause of the right for close to a decade.

In the aftermath of the 2016 Presidential election, Meta (then Facebook) was under pressure to reckon with the torrents of fake news distributed through their sites – nearly all of which was pro-Trump. But amid the barrage of criticism from the left, the company had another, longstanding problem of which Kaplan was keenly aware: the ire of the right. For years, the social media giant had been viewed with suspicion by conservatives (Trump himself signed an executive order during his first term accusing social media companies like Meta of "selective censorship") – a fact which Kaplan leant on for many of his own decisions, as when he defended the inclusion of the alt-right platform Breitbart News in Facebook's list of trusted sources.

In 2018, during Trump's first term, Facebook shelved a project called Common Ground that sought to foster polite interaction between users with diverging beliefs. Kaplan had been the first to raise objections to the project, on the basis that it could trigger claims of bias against conservatives. What he did was terminate a program that might have changed the social media landscape, from one marred by division to one more tolerant of dissent. A slide from an internal presentation at the time read: “Our [Meta’s] algorithms exploit the human brain’s attraction to divisiveness,” suggesting Kaplan and fellow executives knew the risks posed by what they were doing. Kaplan, a libertarian, also objected to regulating extreme content on the basis that he found such an idea “paternalistic”. Ironically, though, he may have galvanised the same extreme behaviours that put him off leftist politics while an undergraduate student.

For this, Kaplan has been the object of many a diatribe. In 2021, the civil rights group Color of Change launched a #FireJoelKaplan campaign, while Jim Steyer, CEO of Common Sense Media and one of Facebook's indefatigable critics, said Kaplan would “go down in history books as one of the people who have caused great damage to our democracy.”

What does this mean for Meta?

Given Kaplan's libertarian streak, can we expect Meta’s platforms to start resembling X? Probably not, William Cooper says. "Kaplan's promotion from VP to president probably won't lead to significant changes given his decade-plus working for Zuckerberg already." Maintaining the status quo is in Meta’s commercial interest: doing otherwise, as demonstrated by Elon Musk’s X, can be bad for business. Musk has dented X’s value by 72 percent since he ripped up the rulebook and presided over a vertiginous fall in advertising revenue. Zuckerberg, unlike Musk, "is fiercely and myopically focused on his company's bottom line". “While all bets are off at X,” he says, “don't expect big changes at Facebook in the coming years."

“Kaplan's appointment marks a strategic pivot,” says Paul Armstrong, who founded the business advisory firm TBD Group and worked for MySpace in 2007 when it was still bigger than Facebook. The move isn’t about changing Meta, but rather about protecting it. The changing of the guard suggests the company “seeks not only to align itself with the incoming Trump administration but also to neutralise a potential adversary who has previously displayed open hostility toward [Mark] Zuckerberg personally.”

Zuckerberg testifies before a combined Senate Judiciary and Commerce committee hearing in Washington, DC following the Cambridge Analytica scandal. Behind him: Joel Kaplan (Getty Images)

Zuckerberg, who Trump was threatening to throw in jail less than a year ago, was among the tech tycoons who lined up to meet with the incoming President at Mar A Lago last month, courting his favour to protect their business interests. He pledged £1m to support Trump’s inauguration fund, as did Sam Altman (OpenAI) and Jeff Bezos (Amazon). This, of course, pales by comparison to Musk’s support: the Tesla chief funnelled more than $250m to election efforts backing Trump and tweeted continually in support of his campaign.

That being said, the Meta chief executive would not be the first to fall foul of Trump and later be rehabilitated – just look at JD Vance. There's no rhyme nor reason, Cooper says: it's just business. Trump understands that power is a two-way street, and that he needs Zuckerberg and his media as much as Meta needs favourable policies.

On December 12, 2024, Kaplan joined Trump and Vance on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange and marked the occasion with a Facebook post. “Honored”, he wrote in the caption, which also nodded to Vance’s background in the Marines (yet another point of affinity between Meta’s new top dog and the White House). With Kaplan's appointment now official, Meta seems to want to enter a period of détente with the incoming administration. Given the track record of its new President of Global Affairs, that plan is likely to pan out.