Who is Joel Kaplan, Meta's new President of Global Affairs and Trump's latest ally in Big Tech?
William Hosie
11 min read

(Getty Images)
Meta has kicked off the new year with a high-stakes game of musical chairs ahead of Donald Trump’s inauguration. Nick Clegg, the UK’s former deputy Prime Minister who’s been the company’s President of Global Affairs since 2022, is out. All eyes are now on his replacement, Joel Kaplan, who’s worked at the company since 2011. He was most recently its vice president of global public policy and leader of its DC office, although he is perhaps better known for being a former White House aide to George W. Bush from 2001 to 2009.

Kaplan’s appointment at Meta, which currently has more than 3bn users worldwide, was first reported by Semafor at the end of last week – the opening paragraph of his Wikipedia profile was updated almost immediately. His ascent is a sign that Meta is trying to improve its standing with the President-elect after a decade of friction between Trump and Meta's founder, Mark Zuckerberg. “Facebook was always anti-Trump,” the MAGA leader once said, even before he was banned from Meta’s biggest platform in the aftermath of January 6, 2021. The ban lasted more than two years and extended to Instagram; Trump was not reinstated until February 7, 2023, at which point Meta announced there would be “new guardrails in place” to deter him from “repeat offenses”.

Donald Trump was banned from Meta Platforms for more than two years. Mark Zuckerberg knows he has an axe to grind (AP)
A lone wolf

Kaplan has long been a lone conservative voice within Meta’s liberal establishment: an outlier much like Zuckerberg himself. Whether Zuckerberg’s affinity for Kaplan’s maverick status had anything to do with the latter’s promotion is unclear, but it wouldn’t be wildly inappropriate to assume it might have helped in his broader advancement within the company since 2011.

Meta’s former COO, Sheryl Sandberg, shared politics closer to most of the company’s staffers, having publicly endorsed Hilary Clinton for president in 2016 and Kamala Harris in 2024. After being in the role from 2008 to 2022, she announced last year that she would be stepping down from the company’s board, where she’s sat for the last three years. It forms part of a wider shakeup at the company and a shift in public image as it, along with others in Silicon Valley, lurches more to the right.

As policy chief, Kaplan holds vast sway over the Meta algorithm and has helped shape Facebook and Instagram as we know them today. Most significantly, he’s played an instrumental role in protecting and amplifying the site’s conservative voices. In 2019, Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren singled Kaplan out as part of a wider clampdown on the “revolving door” between business — i.e. Meta — and politics, noting that lobbying spend at what was then Facebook Inc. had significantly increased since he was hired in 2011. Preceding him in the VP position was Marne Levine, who went on to become a special economic policy assistant to Barack Obama.

