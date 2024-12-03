Joby Aviation (JOBY, Financial) lost 9.5% on Monday, closing at $8.10 and dipping to $7.91 during the trading session. The decline occurred while the trading activity increased; more than 20.7 million shares were traded, twice the average daily level of 8.1 million.

Joby Aviation Stock Plummets 9.5% Amid Mixed Analyst Sentiment

This decline is implicit in the broader market's reaction to conflicting analyst recommendations. Several analysts have mostly reiterated their buy ratings on Joby, including HC Wainwright, which has a $9.00 price target on the stock. Simultaneously, Canaccord Genuity slashed its target price by $1.50 to $9.75 while maintaining a buy recommendation. Cantor Fitzgerald also maintained an overweight rating for the shares while giving a target price of $10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set its target to $5.00, but from this action, it technically seemed to have a neutral view.

Although it has lowered in recent days, commentators were mostly positive, with one hold and four buy recommendations on the stock. The consensus rating for the stock, as classified by MarketBeat, is still Moderate Buy, and the average target price is $8,35.

Recent fluctuations in Joby's stock demonstrate current investors' concerns when an electric aircraft company tries to balance market demands and regulations. Some key investors will be waiting for more information within the subsequent weeks to analyze whether or not Joby will be able to continue growing after altering market conditions.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

