Jobs report highlights first full trading week of 2025: What to know this week

US stocks have been slumping headed into the first full week of 2025.

In the past five trading sessions, the S&P 500 is down more than 1.5% while the Nasdaq Composite is off nearly 2%. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is lower by about 1.5%.

In the week ahead, a crucial run of labor market data is set to greet investors, with Friday morning's November jobs report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics serving as the week's most important release. Updates on job openings and private wage growth, as well as readings on activity in the services sectors, are also on the schedule.

The week ahead will provide a final snapshot of the labor market before the Fed's next meeting on Jan. 30-31.

In corporate news, investors will watch for key announcements from tech companies such as Nvidia (NVDA) during the Consumer Electronics Show. Meanwhile, Delta (DAL) and Constellation Brands (STZ) are expected to report quarterly results.

A look at labor

The labor market cooled in 2024, but the Federal Reserve appears confident in its trajectory.

In his final press conference of the year on Dec. 18, Fed Chair Jerome Powell described the labor market overall as "good," noting that the "downside risks" that emerged in the summer of 2024 as the unemployment rate spiked "appear to have diminished."

"The labor market is now looser than pre-pandemic, and it’s clearly still cooling further, so far in, in a gradual and orderly way," Powell said. "We don’t think we need further cooling in the labor market to get inflation down to 2%."

Economists expect incoming data to show more gradual cooling. The December jobs report is expected to show the US labor market added 153,000 jobs in the month, down from the 227,000 seen in November. Meanwhile, the unemployment rate is expected to hold steady at 4.2%.

"The labor market is on solid footing, but employment growth slowed and overall labor market conditions cooled in 2024," Morgan Stanley US economist Sam Coffin wrote in a note to clients. "The good news is the labor market is not softening as suddenly as it appeared to do last summer."

As of Friday afternoon, markets were pricing in just an 11% chance the Fed cuts rates at its January meeting, per the CME FedWatch Tool.

A big week for tech

The CES tech conference kicks off on Monday with a keynote speech from Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. An analyst question and answer session is also slated for Tuesday.

Nvidia stock is down more than 1% since reporting earnings after the bell on Nov. 20 amid concerns over delays of shipments of its new Blackwell chip. Nvidia shares still ended 2024 up more than 150%.