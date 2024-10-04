Jobs Numbers Carry Market into Thanksgiving Weekend
Monday
U.S.
Economic Lookahead
Consumer credit (Sept.)
Featured Earnings
Duckhorn Portfolio Inc (NYSE: NAPA) (Q4) EPS of nine cents, compared to 14 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Tuesday
U.S.
Economic Lookahead
NFIB optimism index (Sept.)
U.S. Trade Deficit (Aug.)
Featured Earnings
PepsiCo Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) (Q3) EPS of $2.31, compared to $2.25 in the prior-year quarter.
Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) (Q2) EPS of 94 cents, compared to $1.08 in the prior-year quarter.
Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) (Q2) EPS for loss of 45 cents, compared to loss of 43 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Canada
Economic Lookahead
Canadian International Merchandise Trade (Aug.) In July, Canada's merchandise imports decreased 1.7%, while exports fell 0.4%. Consequently, Canada's merchandise trade balance with the world moved from a revised deficit of $179 million in June to a surplus of $684 million in July.
Wednesday
U.S.
Economic Lookahead
Wholesale inventories (Aug.)
FOMC Minutes
Featured Earnings
AZZ Inc. (NYSE: AZZ) (Q2) EPS of $1.26, compared to $1.27 in the prior-year quarter.
Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE) (Q2) EPS of 87 cents, compared to $1.45 in the prior-year quarter.
E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) (Q2) EPS of five cents, compared to four cents in the prior-year quarter.
Canada
Featured Earnings
Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (T.TBRD) (Q4) EPS for loss of three cents, compared to half a cent in the prior-year quarter.
Trilogy Metals Inc. (T.TMQ) (Q3) EPS for loss of 0.8 cents, compared to loss of one cent in the prior-year quarter.
Thursday
U.S.
Economic Lookahead
Weekly Jobless Claims (ending Oct. 4)
Consumer price index (Sept.)
Featured Earnings
Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) (Q2) EPS of $1.59, compared to $2.03 in the prior-year quarter.
Domino's Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) (Q2) EPS of $3.68, compared to $4.18 in the prior-year quarter.
Neogen Corp (NASDAQ: NEOG) (Q1) EPS of 10 cents, compared to 11 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Canada
Featured Earnings
Aritzia Inc. (T.ATZ) (Q2) EPS of 15 cents, compared to 22 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (T.RCH) (Q3) EPS of 47 cents, compared to 42 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Rupert Resources Ltd. (T.RUP) (Q2) EPS for loss of one cent, compared to gain of 16 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Friday
U.S.
Economic Lookahead
Producer price index (Sept.)
Consumer sentiment (prelim) (Oct.)
Featured Earnings
JP Morgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) (Q3) EPS of $4.05, compared to $4.33 in the prior-year quarter.
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) (Q3) EPS of $1.28, compared to $1.39 in the prior-year quarter.
Progressive Corp. (NYSE: PGR) (Q3) EPS of $3.34, compared to $2.09 in the prior-year quarter.
Canada
Economic Lookahead
Labour Force Survey (Sept.) Employment was little changed in August (+22,000; +0.1%) while the employment rate decreased 0.1 percentage points to 60.8%. The unemployment rate rose 0.2 percentage points to 6.6%.
Building Permits (Aug.) Month over month, the total value of building permits in Canada surged 22.1% to $12.4 billion in July.
Featured Earnings
GoldMining Inc. (T.GOLD) (Q4) EPS of $1.20, compared to $1.36 in the prior-year quarter.
MTY Food Group Inc. (T.MTY) (Q3) EPS of $1.05, compared to $1.13 in the prior-year quarter.