Job openings hit lowest level since September

Job openings declined more than analysts expected in December, hitting their lowest level since September as investors continue to watch closely for any signs of cooling in the labor market.

New data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics released Tuesday showed there were 7.6 million jobs open at the end of December, a decrease from the 8.15 million seen in November. This marked the largest sequential drop in openings since October 2023.

The November figure was revised higher from the 8.01 million open jobs initially reported. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg had expected Tuesday's report to show 8 million openings in November.

The Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) also showed 5.46 million hires were made during the month, up from the 5.37 million made during November. The hiring rate was flat at 3.4% for the third-straight month. Also in Tuesday's report, the quits rate, a sign of confidence among workers, was 2% in December, unchanged from the month prior.

Tuesday's data is the first of several key labor market reports investors will be tracking this week, capped by off by Friday's January jobs report. Economists expect the report to show the US labor market added 170,000 jobs in the month, down from the 256,000 seen in December. Meanwhile, the unemployment rate is anticipated to hold steady at 4.1%.

The report will also include revisions to labor data from the past year.

BENSENVILLE, ILLINOIS - JANUARY 06: A sign advertises job openings outside a business on January 06, 2023 in Bensenville, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) · Scott Olson via Getty Images

Josh Schafer is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow him on X @_joshschafer.

