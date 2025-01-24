The Telegraph
Job losses rocket after Reeves’s record tax raid
Companies are cutting jobs at the fastest pace since the global financial crisis, according to S&amp;P Global, after Rachel Reeves raised taxes on businesses
Companies are cutting jobs at the fastest pace since the global financial crisis, barring the pandemic, after Rachel Reeves announced £40bn of tax rises in the Budget, according to a closely watched survey.

Employment levels among private sector businesses fell for the fourth month in a row in January, according to the S&P Global Flash UK purchasing managers index (PMI).

Bosses said the Chancellor’s impending £25bn hike in National Insurance had prompted companies to cut back their recruitment plans.

It comes a day after Sainsbury’s announced it will slash 3,000 jobs just weeks after its chief executive warned over the impact of the Chancellor’s tax raid.

Chris Williamson, chief business economist at S&P Global, said: “The loss of confidence, combined with widespread concerns over higher staff costs associated with the Budget, pushed employment sharply lower again.

“Barring the job cutting seen during the pandemic, the rate of job losses signalled by the PMI over the past two months has been the highest since the global financial crisis in 2009.”

Elliott Jordan-Doak of Pantheon Macroeconomics warned the PMI figures show the Bank of England “cannot fully react to slowing growth because price pressures are surging, as firms pass on payroll tax hikes aggressively into prices as well as cutting employment”.

Traders have reduced the strength of their bets on interest rate reductions later this year by the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), although a reduction from 4.75pc to 4.5pc next month is still expected.

Mr Jordan-Doak said: “The MPC has to plot a middle ground, keeping growth weak enough to bring inflation back to target in a reasonable time but without cratering the economy and undershooting the inflation target.”

Road back to growth will be ‘long and hard’, warns think tank

Rachel Reeves’s route to faster growth will be arduous, a think tank has warned.

Maxwell Marlow, research director of the Adam Smith Institute, said that the triple whammy of higher job losses, economic growth and high energy costs “shows that the route to growth will be long and hard”.

He added that a u-turn from the Chancellor is now needed. He said: “The government must reverse its National Insurance rise, slash red-tape on British businesses, and get Britain building again to reverse this trend.”

FTSE 100 slides as stronger pound hits export-focused firms

The main London stock market index fell today, as a jump in sterling hurt export-oriented firms.

