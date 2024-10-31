Jim Cramer Weighs on Chart Expert’s $177 Nvidia Corp (NVDA) Stock Price Prediction

In This Article:
We recently published a list of Jim Cramer is Talking About These 10 Stocks. In this article, we are going to take a look at where NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) stands against other stocks Jim Cramer is talking about.
Jim Cramer in a latest program on CNBC said that the market is narrowing again as he sees gains getting concentrated in big tech stocks again amid bond movements.
“If the bond market doesn’t start behaving and calming down, and long-term interest rates don’t stop going up, we are gonna start losing the groups that led us higher for months and go back to our bad old ways with just a couple of magnificent ones.”
Jim Cramer said that this trend was more or less expected as market assumptions following the 50bps rate cut by the Federal Reserve proved to be wrong down the road.
But then that darn double cut—we saw something that hasn’t happened since 1995. We saw loan rates go higher, not lower. It was a total buzzkill, and we’re beginning to feel it with earnings.
Cramer then talked about a latest earnings report from a notable homebuilder that showed soft results, indicating a weaker consumer. Cramer then summarized his thesis again on why he sees the overall market trajectory in what he called a “suboptimal situation.”
“If interest rates don’t stop rising quickly—they can go up slowly, but this quick rise means we’ll go right back to the same old story. Only a few big tech stocks were winning, while many more were losing. In other words, we’re on the verge of what I can describe as an extremely suboptimal situation if the bond market doesn’t settle down.”
READ ALSO: 7 Best Stocks to Buy For Long-Term and 8 Cheap Jim Cramer Stocks to Invest In
Our Methodology
For this article we watched several latest programs of Jim Cramer on CNBC and picked 10 stocks he’s talking about. With each company we have mentioned its hedge fund sentiment. Why are we interested in the stocks that hedge funds pile into? The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds. Our quarterly newsletter’s strategy selects 14 small-cap and large-cap stocks every quarter and has returned 275% since May 2014, beating its benchmark by 150 percentage points (see more details here).
A close-up of a colorful high-end graphics card being plugged in to a gaming computer.
Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA)
Number of Hedge Fund Investors: 179
Jim Cramer in a latest program analyzed Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA)’s charts and referred to the comments and analysis by Jessica Inskip of Stock Brokers.
According to Cramer, Inskip thinks if Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) could cross $140.76, it could reach a whopping $177.
“If it can break out above $140.76, how high can it go? We will use Fibonacci numbers. She thinks it can go—it’s almost embarrassing to say. She thinks it goes to $177. It would be by far the world’s largest company unless Apple could keep lockstep with it. I don’t even have the ability to show you where it is,” Cramer said.
Cramer also shared his take on this analysis:
“The charts interpreted by Jessica look pretty darn good for the S&P, NASDAQ, and NVIDIA. We have a bull market, but if it’s going to keep running, we need to see meaningful participation. That’s why she thinks NVIDIA is the most important in the market. If it can make a higher high, she thinks that’s the whole ballgame. As for me, I never bet against the fabulous Jensen Huang.”
Nvidia’s declines after the Q2 results were more or less expected amid Blackwell delay reports confirmed by management. However, the delays were mainly due to a change in Blackwell GPU mask. That does not affect the main functional logic or design of the chip, according to analysts. While Blackwell has been delayed for a few months, it does not change the core growth thesis for Nvidia.
Nvidia is set to see huge growth on the back of the data center boom amid the AI wave.
At Nvidia’s GPU Technology Conference in March 2024, CEO Jensen Huang estimated annual spending on data center infrastructure at about $250 billion. Over the next decade, this could total between $1 trillion and $2 trillion, depending on how long this level of investment continues. During the same Q&A session, Bank of America’s Vivek Arya echoed this estimate, suggesting the total addressable market would fall in the $1-2 trillion range, particularly as countries invest in their own AI infrastructure. By the end of the decade, spending could be at the high end of that range.
Of course, Nvidia won’t dominate the entire $2 trillion opportunity, as it faces competition from companies like AMD and internally developed AI accelerators from Google, Amazon, and even Apple. Some analysts believe Nvidia’s data center market share between 2025 to 2029 will be over $950 billion—less than half of the total market—but still enough to make it the leader in the sector.
Baron Opportunity Fund stated the following regarding NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) in its Q3 2024 investor letter:
“Given the stellar returns of their stocks over the last couple of years, particularly NVIDIA Corporation, and the weights they grew to in the portfolio, we trimmed NVIDIA and Microsoft Corporation during the period. As we articulated above, our views regarding AI and the leadership of these two companies have not changed. On an absolute basis, NVIDIA and Microsoft remain the top two positions in the portfolio – as of this writing NVIDIA is our largest position and Microsoft is second – and both remain material overweights versus the Benchmark.”
Overall, NVDA ranks 2nd on our list of stocks Jim Cramer is talking about. While we acknowledge the potential of NVDA, our conviction lies in the belief that under the radar AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns, and doing so within a shorter timeframe. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than NVDA but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.
READ NEXT: 8 Best Wide Moat Stocks to Buy Now and 30 Most Important AI Stocks According to BlackRock.
Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.