Jim Cramer in a latest program on CNBC said that the market is narrowing again as he sees gains getting concentrated in big tech stocks again amid bond movements.

“If the bond market doesn’t start behaving and calming down, and long-term interest rates don’t stop going up, we are gonna start losing the groups that led us higher for months and go back to our bad old ways with just a couple of magnificent ones.”

Jim Cramer said that this trend was more or less expected as market assumptions following the 50bps rate cut by the Federal Reserve proved to be wrong down the road.

But then that darn double cut—we saw something that hasn’t happened since 1995. We saw loan rates go higher, not lower. It was a total buzzkill, and we’re beginning to feel it with earnings.

Cramer then talked about a latest earnings report from a notable homebuilder that showed soft results, indicating a weaker consumer. Cramer then summarized his thesis again on why he sees the overall market trajectory in what he called a “suboptimal situation.”

“If interest rates don’t stop rising quickly—they can go up slowly, but this quick rise means we’ll go right back to the same old story. Only a few big tech stocks were winning, while many more were losing. In other words, we’re on the verge of what I can describe as an extremely suboptimal situation if the bond market doesn’t settle down.”

Jim Cramer Weighs on Chart Expert’s $177 Nvidia Corp (NVDA) Stock Price Prediction

Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Number of Hedge Fund Investors: 179

Jim Cramer in a latest program analyzed Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA)’s charts and referred to the comments and analysis by Jessica Inskip of Stock Brokers.

