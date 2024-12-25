Jim Cramer on Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incporated (VRTX): ‘This Is Hardly Down For The Year. I Think It Can Still Go Lower’

We recently compiled a list of the Jim Cramer Discusses 17 Stocks And Blasts Zero Day Options. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) stands against the other stocks.

In his second appearance on Squawk on the Street after the Fed's interest rate cut, Jim Cramer had a lot to say about the Fed's decision and the Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) data release. The PCE data was a boon for investors as it signaled that inflation was dropping. Cramer started by pointing out that the PCE data release was "somewhat reassuring. Because if we do get lower inflation, I think it's certainly a possibility because we're starting to get our arms around what's really causing inflation. Then it doesn't seem so devastating, what happened on Wednesday." He added that the release doesn't reverse the market fall since he thinks that the market fell after "rampant Bitcoin speculation, after speculation in nuclear power, after speculation in quantum computing, after speculation in what I regard as being these, really kind of, I'll put them in commercial aerospace, because of Musk." Cramer believes that the central bank officials " don't wanna see that. They don't point blank say it. I wish they had. But that's what's going on here, it's the air going out of that balloon."

However, while he believes that the market might have fallen because of the balloon 'deflating', this has created an interesting opportunity. According to Cramer, the speculation in the market has been replaced by "some really interesting fundamental news. And I think that we are the most oversold that we've been in, you're up there in terms of the ten-year low, if you bought, and I've got some numbers that are saying if you bought today, three months later, you made money. In every single case, it's really rather extraordinary."

While the threat of a US government shutdown over the holidays has been averted, Cramer also had some interesting takes on the conflict in Congress. He shared that "I studied shutdowns for my last book. And every shutdown was a buying opportunity. They're always as frightening as the way we've been covering this morning. Uh, and they always end up being a buying opportunity. Because they are considered to be so frightening."

Cramer backed his claims by sharing data that took all night to calculate. He added "What I'm saying, I know this is against the grain of what I'm hearing, but you're supposed to buy today not sell it. All the data I have, all the data I have, I mean I've got data going back ten years. And. . . [THE] oscillator, the S&P oscillator that I follow. It's minus eight, uh, thank you to the S&P people."

