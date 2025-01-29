Jim Cramer on Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO): ‘This Is Their Year’

We recently compiled a list of the Jim Cramer Discussed These 12 Stocks Amidst The DeepSeek AI Selloff. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) stands against the other stocks.

In the episode of CNBC's Squawk on the Street aired on the day of the DeepSeek stock market selloff, Jim Cramer mentioned the risks that utility companies had talked to him about when it came to investing in power generation. Energy stocks were among the hardest hit during the selloff due to earlier investor optimism about the high power demand from AI. Cramer shared "Well look . . .a bunch of utilities behind the scenes have been telling me, we would like to spend. But what happens if something comes out Carl, that doesn't burn as hot. Then they would have spent a fortune and they don't want to go rate payer versus data center. They didn't want to make that trade-off. And today I think that the AIPs of the world, the American Electric Powers, they may actually catch a nice bid."

One concern that co-host David Faber raised during the program was DeepSeek having access to large amounts of data, including the entire Gmail account used to sign up for the service. In response, Cramer shared that he had been trying to cancel his service during the break. "But they have everything," he added. He mentioned the amount of time that he'd spent on TikTok and DeepSeek and wondered if he would be able to remove his DeepSeek account if he said "that I love Mao? Would that help me? I think Mao was a great man and should've gotten the Nobel Peace Prize. What would help me at this point? That Tiananmen Square was a great celebration? What do I do? Tell me what to do?"

The primary reason stocks shed billions of dollars on Monday was that investors wondered if companies would have to spend billions of dollars to set up AI platforms. However, Cramer argued that the argument that some firms might see an ROI improvement from lower costs was very important. He listed the beneficiaries of AI and stated "We have so many beneficiaries, now we have a healthcare rotation going on, we have the beneficiaries that have really been hamstrung. We have the notion like the Justice Department said under the previous President, there's been too much concentration."

Commenting on the environment as the market fell Cramer shared "Look I do think it's a moment, Carl, where all of us were talking, like it was when we first discovered ChatGPT, and we were playing Haiku." Yet, he remained skeptical about the accuracy of the data surrounding DeepSeek and R-1. According to Cramer "The difference here I think is that, if we really think that they are playing by American rules and they're telling us everything, then maybe that's why we keep seeing such a great number, a growth number from the Chinese economy."

