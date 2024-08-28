Jim Cramer on TJX Companies Inc. (TJX): ‘I’m So Glad We Own It For The Travel Trust’

We recently published a list of 10 Stocks Jim Cramer is Talking About. In this article, we are going to take a look at where The TJX Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX) stands against other stocks Jim Cramer is talking about.

On a recent episode of Mad Money, Jim Cramer suggests that perhaps we are misjudging the retail sector. He argues that the debate over whether consumers are sick, well, frugal, or stressed might be misguided. According to Cramer, consumer behavior doesn’t shift dramatically overnight; people don’t suddenly change from being sick to well within a single quarter. As we look ahead to the Fed’s discussion at Jackson Hole on Friday, with the market averages rising by 56 points and the S&P 500 increasing by 42%, it’s clear we need to reassess our views on the consumer’s state.

“Maybe we’re looking at retail all wrong. Perhaps this whole discussion about whether the consumer is sick, well, frugal, or stressed is just a big pile of manure. The consumer doesn’t change their behavior overnight; they don’t get sick and then recover within a single quarter. As we consider what the Fed will discuss on Friday at Jackson Hole, with the averages inching up 56 points and the S&P 500 advancing 42%, we need to rethink the great debate about the state of the consumer.”

Jim Cramer points out that understanding consumer behavior is crucial for predicting when the Fed might cut interest rates. He explains that the Fed needs to lower rates before the economy worsens to the point of needing urgent intervention. However, the Fed can’t act if the economy is performing well.

“This debate is central to what the market needs to see for rate cuts. We first need to understand that the Fed has to start cutting interest rates before the economy deteriorates to a point where they need to scramble to fix things. However, they can’t act if the economy is doing fine. The aggregate retail sales data is inconclusive, so we often try to extrapolate from individual retailers. Taken together, these retailers seem to suggest that the consumer is fickle and perhaps tapped out.”

Jim Cramer argues that the current debate about consumer behavior might be misguided. He believes that consumers are not as fickle as some suggest. Instead, they are shopping at stores led by successful retail CEOs like Ron Vachris, Doug McMillon, Ernie Herman, and Brian Cornell.

“Tonight, I’m arguing that the consumer is not fickle at all. People are shopping, and they’re shopping at places where great retail CEOs are making a difference, like Ron Vachris at Costco, Doug McMillon at Walmart, Ernie Herman at TJX, and Brian Cornell at Target. These are the places people are choosing to shop. The consumer isn’t frugal or tight-fisted; they’re simply shopping where they prefer, and these outstanding merchants are drawing them in.”

The TJX Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Number of Hedge Fund Investors: 56

Jim Cramer highlighted that The TJX Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX)’s growth in same-store sales was driven by increased traffic rather than price changes, which is typical for the largest off-price retailer in the country. Although he does not personally know Herrman, Cramer believes in his expertise, noting that The TJX Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX)’s stock rose 6% to an all-time high.

“TJX’s same-store sales growth came from traffic, not price, which is what you’d expect from the biggest off-price retailer in the country. I may not know Herrman personally, but I know he’s great at his job—just look at TJX stock, which jumped 6% to an all-time high today. I’m so glad we own it for the travel trust.”

The TJX Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX) is a strong investment due to its effective off-price retail model, which consistently draws value-seeking consumers by offering high-quality, branded goods at significant discounts. This approach remains successful even in uncertain economic times, making The TJX Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX) a popular choice for affordable merchandise. The TJX Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX)’s solid financial performance is demonstrated by its 5% same-store sales growth in fiscal Q1 2024, driven by strong demand in its HomeGoods and Marmaxx segments.

The TJX Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX) is also expanding globally, especially in Europe and North America, with a strategy of opening new stores to boost growth. Its efficient inventory management allows it to buy excess stock at lower prices and provide fresh merchandise, giving it a competitive advantage. With an attractive valuation compared to other retailers and a history of returning capital to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks, The TJX Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX) offers a compelling investment opportunity with significant growth potential.

Madison Investors Fund stated the following regarding The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) in its Q2 2024 investor letter:

“The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX), an off-price retailer, continues to do well. Its value-based retail stores are resonating with consumers given the backdrop of higher inflation, which led to strong revenue and profit growth in the most recent quarter.”

Overall TJX ranks 6th on our list of stocks Jim Cramer is talking about. While we acknowledge the potential of TJX as an investment, our conviction lies in the belief that under the radar AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns, and doing so within a shorter timeframe. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than TJX but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.

