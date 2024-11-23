Jim Cramer on The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX): ‘TJ Maxx, I Love It’

In This Article:
We recently compiled a list of the Jim Cramer on Nvidia Plus Other Stocks. In this article, we are going to take a look at where The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) stands against the other stocks Jim Cramer was talking about.
Jim Cramer, host of Mad Money, recently observed that consumers are no longer focused on brand names but are instead prioritizing companies that offer the best value. Cramer noted that there is a noticeable shift happening in the market, saying:
“We've become a nation of cheapskates. I say that as a compliment. Nobody gets away with charging too much anymore, not in this country, no matter what industry, perhaps even the drug industry.”
He pointed out that this shift is happening rapidly, and many companies are being left behind as consumer behavior changes. Cramer said that he has observed this shift firsthand in various settings, including grocery stores, online, malls, and even the stock market.
READ ALSO Jim Cramer Recently Discussed These 7 Stocks and Jim Cramer’s Lightning Round: 8 Stocks to Watch
Cramer went on to explain that Americans are increasingly fed up with high prices. He said:
“The American people are tired of paying up. They feel gouged, they feel betrayed. They feel that the only thing about brand loyalty is that it isn't worth a dime. They want a better deal. They'll eagerly switch lifetime habits in order to save some money because prices are up so much that you feel like an idiot if you're paying up.”
Reflecting on the market dynamics, Cramer shared his insights from Wednesday’s trading session. Cramer noted that the Dow gained 139 points, the S&P remained flat, and the Nasdaq dipped 0.11%, while the midday trading was much more challenging. He emphasized that the trend toward value is not confined to retail alone but is expanding into other sectors, including tech.
At the end, Cramer summed up the situation by saying:
“Prices have gotten so high over the past few years that we’re losing our loyalty to brands. These days, this whole country is about one thing: The Benjamins.”
Our Methodology
For this article, we compiled a list of 8 stocks that were discussed by Jim Cramer during the recent episode of Mad Money on November 20. We listed the stocks in ascending order of their hedge fund sentiment as of the third quarter, which was taken from Insider Monkey’s database of 900 hedge funds.
Why are we interested in the stocks that hedge funds pile into? The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds. Our quarterly newsletter’s strategy selects 14 small-cap and large-cap stocks every quarter and has returned 275% since May 2014, beating its benchmark by 150 percentage points (see more details here).
A busy retail store floor with customers trying on apparel and browsing the products.
The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)
Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 63
Cramer noted that The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) reported an impressive earnings report for Q3 on November 20. Here’s what he said:
“… Right now, people only have loyalty to value and that's the kind of country we've become. The value of a belt, thank you, or a shirt or underwear or jeans from TJX, shot the lights out this very morning. They buy excess inventory from struggling retailers for next to nothing, then mark up the goods ever so slightly, giving you amazing bargains. TJX keeps building a lot of stores because they can't keep up with demand… Anyway, TJ Maxx, I love it."
TJX (NYSE:TJX) is an off-price retailer, recognized for its wide range of offerings that include family apparel, home goods, jewelry, and more. Recently, the company reported its third-quarter results for fiscal year 2025, revealing strong performance that surpassed analysts' expectations. It posted diluted EPS of $1.14, exceeding the consensus estimate. Net sales for the quarter also experienced growth, rising to $14.1 billion, reflecting a 6% increase compared to the same period in the previous year.
TJX’s (NYSE:TJX) expansion efforts remained a key focus during this period. The company opened a net total of 56 new stores, bringing its global store count to 5,057 locations. In addition to the increase in store count, the company is also making progress through new joint ventures and store launches in strategic international markets. It is working on expanding its presence in Spain and has plans to venture into Mexico.
Overall TJX ranks 5th on our list of the stocks Jim Cramer was talking about. While we acknowledge the potential of TJX as an investment, our conviction lies in the belief that AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns and doing so within a shorter timeframe. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than TJX but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.
READ NEXT: 8 Best Wide Moat Stocks to Buy Now and 30 Most Important AI Stocks According to BlackRock.
Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.