Jim Cramer on Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO): ‘I Think Things Will Gradually Improve For Thermo Fisher With Business Picking Up In 2025 and 2026’

We recently compiled a list of the 8 Stocks on Jim Cramer's Radar. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) stands against the other stocks.

Jim Cramer, the host of Mad Money, recently shared some investment guidelines based on his 40 years of experience. As we previously discussed in our article, Jim Cramer Talked About These 8 Stocks, Cramer emphasized that both bulls and bears can profit, but greed leads to losses, advising investors to take profits and avoid being overly greedy. His second rule is that paying taxes is acceptable. Finally, Cramer stressed the importance of not making large, all-at-once buys or sales, recommending gradual adjustments to positions instead.

In addition to these guidelines, Cramer’s next rule was to recognize the importance of distinguishing between damaged stocks and damaged companies. He explained that buying stocks from companies that are fundamentally flawed is a mistake with no chance of recovery, but stocks of companies that are simply experiencing temporary issues may present a buying opportunity. This distinction is critical because, as Cramer pointed out, there’s no “money-back guarantee” when buying into a company with long-term problems.

Investors should focus on finding stocks that are down for reasons that aren’t related to poor company fundamentals. Cramer then moved on to his next rule, which is to always do the relevant homework.

“If you want to build a portfolio of individual stocks, that's a big if since there's nothing wrong with getting all of your equity exposure from a cheap index fund that mirrors the S&P 500, well, you gotta be rigorous about it. Which brings me to my next rule: Do the homework.”

READ ALSO Jim Cramer’s Latest Lightning Round: 8 Stocks in Focus and Jim Cramer Discussed These 11 Restaurants and Retail Stocks

Cramer said that doing the homework means more than just picking stocks based on a gut feeling; it involves actively researching companies by listening to earnings calls, reading research reports, and staying on top of the news. Cramer noted that some investors dismiss this kind of work, seeing it as unnecessary or outdated in today’s fast-paced world. However, he was clear in his belief that failing to do proper research before buying stocks is foolish and can lead to poor investment choices.

Cramer further emphasized that doing homework today is easier than ever. With so much information available on the internet, there's no excuse for not gathering as much data as possible. For those who don’t have the time or inclination to dive deep into individual stocks, Cramer suggested that index funds are a great alternative. Another crucial rule that Cramer continually stresses is the importance of diversification.

Story Continues