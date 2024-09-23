Jim Cramer on Textron Inc. (TXT): ‘I Think It Could Work Now That The Fed Is Cutting Rates’

We recently compiled a list of the Jim Cramer's 10 Best Stocks to Buy After Fed Rate Cut. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) stands against Jim Cramer's best stock picks.

In a recent episode of Mad Money, Jim Cramer observes that many on Wall Street enjoy going against the crowd, which is why some analysts downplay the significance of a half-point rate cut. He disagrees, asserting that common sense often gets overlooked by those who think they know better.

"Everybody on Wall Street loves to be a contrarian, which is why so many commentators keep trying to minimize the impact of a half-point rate cut. Not me! No matter what, common sense dictates that there are always people who think they know better than common sense, and they don’t. There are so few advantages to age, I have to tell you."

Market Roars Back: Bears Get Played as Dow Surges 522 Points Amid Rate Cut Frenzy!

Jim Cramer points out the irony that, despite critics spreading negativity, the stock market soared today, with the Dow jumping 522 points, the S&P rising 1.7%, and the NASDAQ climbing 2.5%. He found it remarkable. Initially, bearish sentiment swayed the markets right after the announcement yesterday, causing many to panic and sell, particularly in tech stocks, which often face unwarranted hits from rate cuts.

Critics fueled this panic, echoing a negative narrative without questioning it, which led to a rush for the exits. Cramer emphasizes that this reaction to a rate cut, rather than a hike, creates a misleading panic, demonstrating how easily people can be misled into thinking a 50 basis point easing is bad news, which he believes is simply foolish.

"Funny thing: while these critics were polluting your minds, the stock market exploded today, with the Dow gaining 522 points, the S&P surging 1.7%, and the NASDAQ pole vaulting 2.5%. I’ve got to tell you, it was a thing of beauty. The Bears initially had their way with the markets, distorting a view immediately after the announcement at 2 p.m. yesterday. They fooled enough people to start blowing out of stocks in their frenzy, especially tech stocks, as if those are the ones that always get hit on a rate cut. That’s just not true. There were also people who panicked, thinking the Fed was panicking. Commentator after commentator came on air, echoing this negative narrative out of nowhere. After all, who wants to go against the tide and question why sellers are streaming for the exits? You don’t want to be in the way of that. That’s how the aftermath of a rate cut—not a hike, but a cut—snowballs into a giant avalanche of people who have been instantly brainwashed into thinking that a 50 basis point easing is somehow bad news. That’s what we saw yesterday after 2:00. That analysis was absurd, just pure foolishness."

Story continues

50 Basis Point Cut Boosts Stocks and Housing

Jim Cramer notes that during a period of rate cuts, the potential winners are diverse and promising, while the losers are clear and should be avoided. He highlights that once the Wall Street Journal announced the possibility of a 50 basis point cut, the range of stocks that could benefit significantly widened. A smaller 25 basis point cut would have helped homebuilders if they increased construction, but they’ve been hesitant due to still-high rates. However, a 50 basis point cut will lead to lower mortgage rates, making homes more affordable and likely boosting the housing market.

"The winners in an easing cycle are varied and exciting, while the losers are obvious and must be avoided. From the moment the Journal reported that there could be a 50 basis point cut, the swatch of what can go higher expanded dogmatically. A 25-point cut would have been truly beneficial for homebuilders if they would just start building a lot more homes, that's something they've been reluctant to do because rates are still too high. But a 50 basis point cut means lower mortgages for certain and, therefore, more affordable homes."

Our Methodology:

In this article, we review the latest episode of Jim Cramer's Mad Money where he discussed several stocks. We have ranked the companies according to their popularity among hedge funds, starting with the least owned and progressing to the most owned.

At Insider Monkey we are obsessed with the stocks that hedge funds pile into. The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds. Our quarterly newsletter’s strategy selects 14 small-cap and large-cap stocks every quarter and has returned 275% since May 2014, beating its benchmark by 150 percentage points (see more details here).

15 Countries that Provided the Highest Military Aid to Ukraine

A military cargo plane landing at its destination, signifying the strength of its defense arm.

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Number of Hedge Fund Investors: 26

Jim Cramer recommends Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) as a strong investment option. The diversified industrial company, with businesses in cars, defense, and airplanes, has been performing well. While its success depends on the overall economy, the recent lower interest rates could be good for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)y.

"Seventh best performer in the Fed's star season: Textron. It’s an intriguing industrial; they’ve got autos, defense, and business jets, think Cessna. I think it could work now that the Fed is cutting rates, but keep in mind Textron will get clobbered if the economy is truly in much worse shape than we think."

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) has a strong outlook, supported by impressive performance in Q2 2024, with revenues of around $3.3 billion driven by increased demand in both the Aviation and Defense segments. This revenue growth is matched by a significant rise in net income, highlighting Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)'s operational efficiency and effective cost management.

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)'s diverse portfolio, spanning aircraft manufacturing, defense systems, and industrial products—helps reduce risks and allows the company to seize various market opportunities, positioning it well for long-term growth. The Aviation segment is particularly promising, benefiting from rising demand for business jets and rotorcraft as travel recovers, with new aircraft launches expected to attract more customers.

Additionally, Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) has secured multiple defense contracts, enhancing its standing in a sector that is seeing increased government spending. Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)'s commitment to innovation is clear in its investments in research and development, focusing on advanced technologies for aviation and defense.

Overall TXT ranks 10th on our list of Jim Cramer's best stocks to buy after Fed rate cut. While we acknowledge the potential of TXT as an investment, our conviction lies in the belief that under the radar AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns, and doing so within a shorter timeframe. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than TXT but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.

READ NEXT: $30 Trillion Opportunity: 15 Best Humanoid Robot Stocks to Buy According to Morgan Stanley and Jim Cramer Says NVIDIA ‘Has Become A Wasteland’.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.