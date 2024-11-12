Jim Cramer on Tesla (TSLA): Trump Will Reward Elon Musk ‘As Much as He Can’

In This Article:
We recently published a list of Jim Cramer Says These 10 Stocks Will Go Higher in Trump Presidency. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) stands against other stocks that will go higher in Trump presidency according to Jim Cramer.
In a recent program, Jim Cramer celebrated the market’s rally on Donald Trump’s election victory, saying the market likes Trump.
“The market likes Donald J. Trump, and it loves a peaceful transition to the next president. We got both, and we had a monster celebration. It was a full jailbreak, and the bears never knew what trampled them. Now, though, with the inclusion of this amazing session, we have to ask: have you missed the Trump rally?”
Cramer said the answer to the question of whether you missed the Trump rally lies in the stock you have in your mind. He said many were expecting a contested election and there was a lot of uncertainty around transition. However, that did not happen and that was in itself a win for the market.
“Trump wants to cut taxes—all taxes—including corporate taxes. Some numbers go higher, estimates go higher, earnings-per-share go higher. You do need to see interest rates go low for things to really work. Someday this is going to matter. It’s hard to keep doing this and piling on debt. But party on until we see damage; that’s what it felt like to me, seems to be the mantra.”
Cramer said the market is still “oversold” as many Trump stocks underwent a massive selloff after Kamala Harris reportedly started to gain ground. However, Cramer said the polls were again proved wrong.
Cramer then talked about the stocks that investors can buy to ride the Trump rally.
For this article we watched the latest programs of Cramer and picked stocks he believes can go higher under the Trump presidency. With each company, we have mentioned the number of hedge fund investors.
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)
Number of Hedge Fund Investors: 85
Talking about different stocks that have the “staying power” after Donald Trump’s victory in the elections, Cramer said Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) rally “has legs.”
“I’m telling you, I can’t believe it was up much more. For Trump, politics is personal; he will reward Elon Musk as much as he can, given the constraints of the law. Tesla does need some things, and Elon Musk wants self-driving approval nationwide. Trump might push for interstate self-driving,” Cramer said.
The Tesla Robotaxi event disappointed investors. Notably absent was the discussion of a “more affordable” model that Musk had previously mentioned to boost confidence in Tesla’s vehicle sales growth outlook.
What about the $30,000 price tag claim?
Musk has indicated that the Cybercab will have a production cost of approximately $30,000. Operating within the Robotaxi fleet is projected to cost around $0.20 per mile. With a production cost of $30,000, the retail price of the Cybercab is likely to exceed this figure. For instance, if the Cybercab is priced at $30,000 per unit, that translates to $15,000 per seat. In contrast, the average price per passenger seat in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)’s most affordable long-range RWD Model 3—factoring in full self-driving (FSD) licensing—is under $10,000 ($29,990 post-incentive vehicle price plus $8,000 for the FSD license, divided by four passenger seats). Regarding operational costs, while the Cybercab is expected to cost $0.20 per mile, charging the Model 3 is estimated at under $0.10 per mile, leaving a significant margin to cover maintenance and downtime.
There is a lot of hype around Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) robo taxis but many believe they will not be enough to fix the company’s long-term challenges.
What are these challenges?
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) product lineup is showing signs of stagnation, with over 95% of sales still coming from the Model 3 and Model Y. Meanwhile, competitors are rolling out more advanced models. Even Rivian’s CEO suggested Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) could be nearing market saturation for these models. According to Reuters, Tesla’s market share in Europe is slipping as legacy automakers like BMW post stronger sales. Chinese competitor BYD is also gaining ground in Europe, despite talk of tariffs.
Overall, TSLA ranks 6th on our list of stocks that will go higher in Trump presidency according to Jim Cramer.
