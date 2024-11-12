Jim Cramer on Tesla (TSLA): Trump Will Reward Elon Musk ‘As Much as He Can’

We recently published a list of Jim Cramer Says These 10 Stocks Will Go Higher in Trump Presidency. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) stands against other stocks that will go higher in Trump presidency according to Jim Cramer.

In a recent program, Jim Cramer celebrated the market’s rally on Donald Trump’s election victory, saying the market likes Trump.

“The market likes Donald J. Trump, and it loves a peaceful transition to the next president. We got both, and we had a monster celebration. It was a full jailbreak, and the bears never knew what trampled them. Now, though, with the inclusion of this amazing session, we have to ask: have you missed the Trump rally?”

Cramer said the answer to the question of whether you missed the Trump rally lies in the stock you have in your mind. He said many were expecting a contested election and there was a lot of uncertainty around transition. However, that did not happen and that was in itself a win for the market.

“Trump wants to cut taxes—all taxes—including corporate taxes. Some numbers go higher, estimates go higher, earnings-per-share go higher. You do need to see interest rates go low for things to really work. Someday this is going to matter. It’s hard to keep doing this and piling on debt. But party on until we see damage; that’s what it felt like to me, seems to be the mantra.”

Cramer said the market is still “oversold” as many Trump stocks underwent a massive selloff after Kamala Harris reportedly started to gain ground. However, Cramer said the polls were again proved wrong.

Cramer then talked about the stocks that investors can buy to ride the Trump rally.

READ ALSO Jim Cramer’s Latest Lightning Round: 11 Stocks to Watch and Jim Cramer on AMD and Other Stocks

For this article we watched the latest programs of Cramer and picked stocks he believes can go higher under the Trump presidency. With each company, we have mentioned the number of hedge fund investors. Why are we interested in the stocks that hedge funds pile into? The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds. Our quarterly newsletter’s strategy selects 14 small-cap and large-cap stocks every quarter and has returned 275% since May 2014, beating its benchmark by 150 percentage points (see more details here).

Jim Cramer on Tesla (TSLA): Trump Will Reward Elon Musk ‘As Much as He Can’

Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Number of Hedge Fund Investors: 85

Talking about different stocks that have the “staying power” after Donald Trump’s victory in the elections, Cramer said Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) rally “has legs.”

Story Continues