Jim Cramer on Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk: ‘I Think He’s Going To Try Harder To Deliver A Really Good Set Of Tesla Numbers

We recently compiled a list of the Jim Cramer's Game Plan: 23 Stocks to Watch. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) stands against the other stocks to watch according to Jim Cramer.

As Wall Street dives into the heart of earnings season, Jim Cramer has provided insights into market trends and earnings reports to watch in the upcoming week. Cramer remarked,

“It’s hard to believe, but this market’s now been up for six straight weeks. That’s right, despite interest rates running higher since mid-September, despite being on the verge of an election where both candidates want to pile on trillions of dollars of debt to an already unfathomable amount of borrowing, this market seems like it can’t help itself from going higher.”

Cramer highlighted the influence of the Federal Reserve, noting that ever since the rate cut on September 18, the market has largely trended upward. He emphasized that it is not solely the Fed driving this bullish sentiment, the earnings season has brought some remarkable quarterly results. With strong performance from banks kicking off the earnings cycle, Cramer posed the question of whether the rally could extend into a seventh consecutive week, suggesting following his game plan to assess this possibility.

On a separate note, addressing economic indicators, Cramer warned that if the economy continues to produce solid numbers, the likelihood of substantial rate cuts will diminish. While he believes that rates will eventually decline, he cautioned those shorting Treasurys, suggesting that they may be making a mistake.

Cramer noted a significant caveat, which is the upcoming election, and pointed out that both candidates are advocating potentially inflationary policies.

“Both candidates have pushed potentially inflationary policies. As I said at the top, if Trump can win enough of a majority to pass his huge tariffs, or Harris expands housing tax credits and de facto subsidy, they could push home prices higher. Then inflation might stage a comeback. But I'm not betting on that. I think both parties are terrified of being blamed for inflation, which almost single-handedly sunk Joe Biden's presidency. No matter what the candidates campaign on, I don't see their allies in Congress taking any chances with inflation beyond the usual unwillingness to balance the budget.”

He concluded that those betting against Treasurys have overreached, suggesting that their efforts to counter the Fed's policies are unlikely to end well. Cramer observed that when a large number of investors align on one side of a trade, as seen currently, that group often ends up being incorrect.

