Jim Cramer on Tesla, Inc. (TSLA): ‘I Want You To Own Tesla. Just Own It’

Jim Cramer, the host of Mad Money, recently shared his thoughts on the upcoming earnings season, emphasizing that investors should tread carefully and avoid making any big moves.

“When people think about an exciting time for stocks, they think of the next two weeks, that's when some of the most important consequential companies on Earth report, practically at the same time. Throw in the actions of the new president and all I can say is, we're not gonna have any idea what the heck we're doing until we have time, probably at night to sift through all the data points and study all the conference calls.”

Cramer stressed that the current week, in particular, is too difficult for snap judgments. He warned that the Federal Reserve’s decision on Wednesday will only add to the uncertainty. At one point, it seemed like the market could expect a rate cut, which would push stocks higher, but then Amex reported that its customers were spending at a rapid pace. He said:

“But when American Express says today that its millions of customers are spending like mad, the Fed can't possibly give us a rate cut, can it?”

He added that if the Fed does lower rates on Wednesday, it would likely be because Chairman Jerome Powell has caved to President Trump’s demand for immediate cuts. In this complex situation, Cramer advised investors to just sit tight and not act, pointing out that it would be a “no-win situation” for Powell.

As if the pressure of earnings reports and the Fed's decision were not enough, Cramer also noted that this week would feature the release of the Fed’s favored inflation measure, the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index. However, Cramer does not expect good news, given the high level of consumer spending.

“The exhausting bottom line: Look it’s a sheer hell week. Our heads will be spinning, swivel-like, lazy Susan even, as each day you can expect a flood of earnings and a sound bite from President Trump that upsets whatever order there might be. Like I always say, don’t try to make decisions during this part of earnings season, just listen. It's too hard and I don't want you to lose money just because this is one of eight super exciting weeks of the year.”

