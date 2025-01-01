Jim Cramer on Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) in August: I’m Going To Hold Off On Recommending It’; Stock Down 18% YTD

We recently compiled a list of the Jim Cramer's Bold Predictions About These 10 SaaS Stocks. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) stands against the other SaaS stocks.

As 2024 comes to a close, the software-as-a-service or SaaS industry has been shaken up quite a bit. Artificial intelligence has defined the stock market in 2024 and ensured that investors can end in the green despite several sectors such as healthcare, real estate, and industrial performing poorly.

The age of AI has also affected the SaaS industry. These firms rely on margin-friendly revenue and stable recurring revenue through offering software products to businesses. However, AI offers firms the ability to self-develop software, which means that for SaaS firms, their products might not be as in demand.

To understand the impact of AI on SaaS stocks, consider two key valuation multiples for this sector. These are the enterprise value to revenue and the Rule of 40. A firm's enterprise value measures its market value and net debt, while the Rule of 40 checks whether a SaaS company is growing its revenue and free cash flows sufficiently. Higher readings for both are preferable, with the Rule of 40 in particular demanding a score greater than 40.

Research from Volition Capital shows that SaaS multiples have undergone seismic shifts throughout the coronavirus pandemic, the subsequent high interest rate regime, and the current interest rate era. Ahead of the pandemic, the crème de la crème of SaaS firms, i.e. those with a Rule of 40 score greater than 40 and a greater than 30% revenue growth rate had a median revenue multiple of 22.9x. The multiple peaked at 42.3x in September 2020 as the booming demand for digital services meant that investors valued the firms more richly compared to their revenue.

Then, as the Federal Reserve started to hike interest rates, the tables turned. Interest rates are key for SaaS stock performance as low rates mean that enterprises have plenty of cash to dole out for their spending. Additionally, higher rates also mean that since investors have more lucrative investment alternatives available, they place a higher premium for future growth. The high interest rates meant that in December 2022, the SaaS revenue multiple for the top firms was 9.2x, or less than four times its 2020 peak. The tail-end of 2022 also marked the start of Wall Street's current AI euphoria. Back then, only the GPU designer whose chips are powering AI or the software company known for Windows had benefited from investor attention.

Story Continues